Kentucky man charged with sexual assault in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON — A Kentucky man remains jailed in McLean County on sexual assault charges.

Daniel Wilcox, 22, of New Concord, Kentucky, is charged with five counts each of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felonies) and criminal sexual abuse, which are charged as Class A misdemeanors.

Court documents accuse Wilcox of sexually assaulting a female between June 15 and Aug. 4, 2021.

The victim was between 13 and 18 years old and Wilcox “was 17 years of age or over and held a position of trust, authority or supervision in relation” to the victim, court documents said.

Wilcox was indicted Friday on a warrant issued last December. He was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 6.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.