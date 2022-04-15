 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Kentucky man charged with sexual assault in McLean County

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Kentucky man remains jailed in McLean County on sexual assault charges.

Daniel Wilcox, 22, of New Concord, Kentucky, is charged with five counts each of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felonies) and criminal sexual abuse, which are charged as Class A misdemeanors.

Daniel Wilcox

Daniel Wilcox, 22, of New Concord, Kentucky, is charged with five counts each of criminal sexual assault (Class 1 felonies) and criminal sexual abuse, which are charged as Class A misdemeanors.

Court documents accuse Wilcox of sexually assaulting a female between June 15 and Aug. 4, 2021.

The victim was between 13 and 18 years old and Wilcox “was 17 years of age or over and held a position of trust, authority or supervision in relation” to the victim, court documents said.

Bloomington residents face drug charges

Wilcox was indicted Friday on a warrant issued last December. He was jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for May 6.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

I-55 construction starts Monday near Lexington, Chenoa

I-55 construction starts Monday near Lexington, Chenoa

The lane closures are necessary for a bridge deck overlay and substructure repairs, with work expected to be completed by Sept. 1. Construction will then shift to the left lanes. The project is expected to be completed in December.

Watch Now: Related Video

Will the supervolcano beneath Yellowstone ever erupt?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News