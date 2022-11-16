Juvenile shot in Bloomington, police say

This is a developing story that will be updated.

A male juvenile was shot in the Cardinal Ridge Mobile Home Park, police confirmed late Wednesday.

The shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m., police Lt. Clayton Arnold said.

Information about the severity of the victim's injuries was not immediately available.

No one was in custody as of roughly 11:20 p.m., Arnold said.

Police activity was focused near the intersection of 22nd Street and De Ville Drive, according to a journalist at the scene. Officers were still at the scene as of 11:45 p.m.