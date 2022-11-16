Juvenile shot in Bloomington, police say

This is a developing story that will be updated.
A male juvenile was shot in the Cardinal Ridge Mobile Home Park, police confirmed late Wednesday.
The shooting was reported at 10:54 p.m., police Lt. Clayton Arnold said.
Information about the severity of the victim's injuries was not immediately available.
No one was in custody as of roughly 11:20 p.m., Arnold said.
Police activity was focused near the intersection of 22nd Street and De Ville Drive, according to a journalist at the scene. Officers were still at the scene as of 11:45 p.m.
Today’s top pics: COP27 U.N. Climate Summit and more
Contact Roger Miller at (309) 820-3233. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_rmiller
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.