Juvenile male injured in Bloomington shooting, police say

BLOOMINGTON — Bloomington police are investigating a shooting incident that left a juvenile male injured.

At approximately 12:57 a.m. Sunday, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of Wright Street after a report of a person being shot, according to the Bloomington Police Department.

They later found a juvenile male who had been shot and administered first aid to the victim. He was transported by the Bloomington Fire Department to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Police did not release the victim's exact age.

No other injuries were reported. Police said Monday that no arrests had been made, no suspects had been identified and the incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Lanphear, at jlanphear@cityblm.org, or Detective Jones, at pjones@cityblm.org, of the Bloomington Police Department’s criminal investigation division at 309-434-2527, or jlaw@cityblm.org.

To submit a tip anonymously, contact the crime and intelligence analysis unit at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org.