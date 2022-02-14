Jury selected in trial for Bloomington man charged with murder

BLOOMINGTON — Fourteen jurors were selected Monday in the trial of a 22-year-old Bloomington man charged with murder.

Jordyn H. Thornton is charged with three counts of first-degree murder in the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Trevonte Kirkwood, 27, of Bloomington.

The judge read 75 names of people who are listed as potential witnesses to be called for testimony throughout the trial, including at least 20 members of the Bloomington Police Department.

Another potential witness to testify is Quentin Jackson, 23, of Peoria, who was sentenced last year to 17 years in prison on a charge of aggravated discharge of a firearm for his role in the shooting. Three murder charges against Jackson were dismissed.

Judge Casey Costigan is presiding over the trial as of Monday after Judge Charles Feeney encountered a personal emergency.

Costigan estimated the trial to last at least one week.

Opening arguments are scheduled for Tuesday morning, when prosecutors are expected to lay out their details and accusations of what led up to the shooting in the 1300 block of North Oak Street in Bloomington.

Police were called there around 8:40 p.m. that night after neighbors heard about three gunshots outside in the area between West Seminary Street and Union Street, authorities have said.

Kirkwood was found lying unresponsive on the sidewalk, and he died at a nearby hospital. The coroner later said Kirkwood died of multiple gunshot wounds.

Thornton, dressed in a blue button-up shirt and a silver tie, sat throughout the jury selection process alongside his court-appointed attorneys, McLean County Public Defender Ron Lewis and Assistant Public Defender Matthew Koetters.

Assistant State’s Attorneys Ashley Scarborough and Mary Lawson are prosecuting the case.

Lawson said Monday that the state’s attorney’s final plea offer to Thornton has been withdrawn.

Thornton had declined the prosecutors’ offer of a 63-year prison sentence in exchange for pleading guilty to one count of first-degree murder.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.