Jury finds Bloomington woman guilty of sexually abusing teen girl

BLOOMINGTON — A Bloomington woman was found guilty of sexually abusing a teen girl in 2020.

Amanda Peterson, 42, was initially charged in April 2021 with four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse and three counts of criminal sexual assault.

A McLean County jury reached a guilty verdict on four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse Wednesday afternoon after less than three hours of deliberations. The jury acquitted Peterson on three counts of criminal sexual assault.

According to the charging documents, Peterson’s aggravated criminal sexual abuse charges occurred Dec. 3-4, 2020 and involved a victim between the ages of 13 and 18 who was a family member. Two of the abuse charges indicate Peterson held a position of trust, authority or supervision over the girl.

During the three-day trial this week, the girl testified about the abuse. She described what began as a back rub as a form of soothing and “escalated.”

The girl testified Peterson’s co-defendant Justin D. Nelson, 39, of Bloomington, was present and participated in the abuse. A trial date has not been set in his case, in which he faces the same seven charges plus an additional count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.

Peterson’s one of the three acquitted counts of criminal sexual assault involve Nelson’s participation in the incident under legal accountability laws.

During closing arguments Wednesday morning, Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson said the girl ran scared, confused and traumatized from the hotel room wherein the abuse occurred.

Lawson played videos to the jury that appeared to be taken from the Bloomington hotel’s security system; they showed the girl running down a hallway and outside. Jurors also saw video of the girl’s interaction with a Bloomington police officer through video from his body-worn camera.

The girl told the jury she called 911 while she ran away, and on a 911 recording that was played in court, the girl can be heard telling the dispatcher, “They tried to rape me.”

Peterson’s defense attorney, Joseph Moran, argued that the girl had mental health issues that included hallucinations, and that these hindered how believable her story was.

“She is not the person to ask whether something really happened,” he said, noting he didn’t believe she was trying to lie but that she was “often absorbed in elaborate fantasies.”

Moran called this case sad and acknowledged the girl’s life has been difficult, but he told the jury “neither sympathy nor bias” should be considered when reaching a verdict, quoting the official instructions given to the jury.

“There is no verdict form that can help (the girl) with her mental health issues,” Moran said.

Peterson faces up to 14 years in the Department of Corrections on the four counts of aggravated criminal sexual abuse.