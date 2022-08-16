Jury deliberations begin in Cullom triple murder trial

PONTIAC — A Livingston County jury is deliberating after hearing more than three hours of closing arguments and rebuttals in the murder trial for the Cullom man accused of killing his wife, son and neighbor.

Clifford Brewer, 55, was arrested Christmas Day 2019 after initially telling police he woke up to find his wife Shirley Brewer, 48; his son Christian Brewer, 27; and his neighbor Norman Walker, 51, dead in his home.

He declined to testify Monday. In closing Tuesday, Brewer’s attorney, Stephen Richards, pointed to statements Brewer made to his daughter, saying the defendant’s wife killed herself after killing her son and neighbor, arguing that the evidence supports that statement.

“Whatever the exact scenario, … there is overwhelming physical evidence that this is what happened,” Richards said, questioning how Brewer could have known what forensic evidence would be recovered and how it would align with his story. He argued there is reasonable doubt in the case and asked the jury to return a not guilty verdict.

Scientific evidence presented during the trial, which began last Monday, included a female DNA profile identified on Brewer’s handgun that was found lying in Shirley Brewer’s blood, a male DNA profile on the gun that did not match any of the men present and gunshot residue found on the defendant’s hands, his wife’s left hand and Walker’s hands.

In his rebuttal to the defense’s closing, State’s Attorney Randy Yedinak said Brewer knew what the evidence would show because he is the only living person who was there that night.

“His statements match the evidence, ladies and gentlemen. He was talking about stuff that he would have no idea that this evidence would turn up. How does he know? How does he know that these things would happen? Because he was there,” Yedinak said to the jury, asking them to return a guilty verdict. “That’s how he knows that that stuff would match up. He was there and he saw it.”

Richards argued Shirley Brewer fired the fatal shots, which included one shot to the right side of Christian Brewer’s head, one shot to the front of Walker’s head and one shot to Shirley Brewer’s forehead. He said there was a struggle between Brewer and his wife and he tried to stop her.

During the defense’s presentation of evidence Monday, forensic pathologist Shaku Teas said the wife’s gunshot wound was atypical, fired at a downward angle from just left of the middle of her forehead and exited near her right ear.

Teas said she believed Shirley Brewer, who was left handed, had shot herself.

Messages exchanged between Shirley Brewer and Walker also indicated she considered taking a large amount of pills before inviting him over to drink with him because she “really needed a friend.”

In closing, Assistant State’s Attorney Mike Regnier said forensic pathologist Scott Denton, who had performed the autopsy, determined all three victims died by homicide and their wounds could not be self-inflicted.

Denton also opined that Christian Brewer was shot from a distance of 2-3 feet, Walker from about 2 feet and Shirley Brewer from 12-18 inches, the prosecutor said Tuesday.

Regnier noted Brewer had lied to police, despite “multiple opportunities to tell this story about what happened … multiple opportunities to explain why he’s alive and they’re all dead,” and contaminated “the very evidence he wants you to believe shows he didn’t do it.”

Law enforcement witnesses testified last week the Brewers’ washing machine was running when officers arrived after the 2 a.m. call to the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office non-emergency number, and it was set to sanitize on extra high heat. A raincoat, hat, blanket and pair of slippers were later removed from the washing machine, prosecutors said.

Jury deliberations began Tuesday afternoon and could continue Wednesday.

While Brewer is charged with first-degree murder in the three deaths, the jury will have the option to find Brewer guilty of involuntary manslaughter in Shirley Brewer’s death.