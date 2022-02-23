Jury deliberating in trial for 2018 murder in Bloomington

BLOOMINGTON — Jordyn Thornton was seeking recognition and respect from his hybrid gang members when he shot and killed Trevonte Kirkwood in October 2018 in Bloomington, a prosecutor said Wednesday in closing arguments of Thornton’s weeklong trial on murder charges.

Jurors are deliberating whether to convict Thornton, 22, of three charges of first-degree murder for the Oct. 30, 2018, shooting death of Kirkwood, 27, in the 1300 block of North Oak Street in Bloomington.

McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson said Thornton did not know Kirkwood because Thornton was new to town in 2018, so “he had to play catch up” and he wanted his gang members “to recognize that he’s the real deal. He’s a killer.”

Kirkwood was going to a friend’s house with his girlfriend and two other friends around 8:30 p.m. that night when their car malfunctioned. Kirkwood took a walk in the neighborhood to cool down and a man began to follow him.

Neighbors heard about three gunshots, and Kirkwood stumbled to the ground as his friends ran toward him.

Prosecutors said Thornton was in a Chevy HHR vehicle driven by Quentin Jackson, who was sentenced last year to 17 years in prison for his role in the shooting. Darien Davis and another friend were in the passenger seats.

They drove into the area of North Oak Street and West Seminary Avenue when Thornton told Jackson to stop the car and he got out.

Jackson, Davis and their other friend heard gunshots and moments later, Thornton ran back to the car. They drove back to Thornton’s home on Front Street where there was a party, Jackson told police.

Kent Woods, a friend of Thornton's, told police that he had seen Thornton with a .38 Special handgun earlier that night. He said that after the shooting that night, Thornton hid the .38 Special at his cousin’s house on Washington Street.

Thornton later asked Woods to drive him to a local lake with a friend. Woods said Thornton had the .38 Special at the lake and that Thornton and the friend exited the car, walked toward the water, and then he “heard a splash that he believed was the firearm going into the water.”

Thornton and his friend returned to the car “muddy and that .38 Special is gone,” Lawson said of Woods’ statements.

McLean County Public Defender Ron Lewis called the prosecutors’ evidence “garbage” and criticized the Bloomington Police Department’s investigation of the homicide through claims that it did not follow up on other leads or rule out other potential suspects.

Lewis said the case comes down to the “believability of witnesses.” He claimed that Thornton’s friends and associates cooperated with police to pin the case on Thornton so they could stay out of their own trouble.

Bloomington Police Det. Jeff Engle testified that he showed up to interview Jackson with a folder containing documents that read “Warrants” sticking out of it, as a method to gain Jackson’s cooperation.

Lewis called the state’s attorney’s office’s case a theory and a “production and direction of story time,” noting the lack of DNA and physical evidence.

“Sometimes when people go to look at proving theories, they’re wrong,” Lewis said. “In this instance, ladies and gentlemen, there is no proof that this theory is accurate. There is no proof that Jordyn was in the vehicle.”

