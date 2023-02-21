PEKIN — A Tazewell County judge moved Tuesday to unseal more documents in the civil cases that accuse Reditus Laboratories CEO Aaron Rossi of mishandling company money.

“Isn’t that the price we pay for having a public proceeding? ... Why is this case different from a small claims case when it comes to the public’s right to know?” Judge Stephen Kouri asked an attorney for Reditus and Rossi who asked that certain documents be kept out of public view.

Micah Marcus, attorney for Reditus and Rossi, said he believed the attorneys on the other side of the case were attempting to “try matters in the court of public opinion.”

The second amended complaint in the civil suit brought by Rossi’s former business partners was among the items Marcus asked to remain sealed. Kouri agreed to allow it and the draft of an audit report to remain sealed, but the judge noted the final version of the report will not be under seal along with "everything else" when it is filed in about two weeks.

Attorneys in this case are still working through the disclosure of documents complicated by attorney-client privilege issues, to which Kouri expressed frustration.

“I’m getting impatient on how we’re spending months and months and months on documents,” Kouri said of the documents he previously ordered to be turned over from Reditus, Rossi and Rossi’s attorney Michael Evans to Dr. James Davie, one of Rossi’s former business partners.

Those with documents still under dispute were ordered to hand them over to the judge in the next seven days so he can decide which should be disclosed.

The Pantagraph was among a group of Central Illinois media outlets that jointly filed a motion in the case last year seeking to loosen a protective order that had kept some filings from public view.

On another matter, there was no objection from the roster of the more than a dozen attorneys in the courtroom Tuesday when Howard Adelman, attorney for court-appointed receiver Adam Silverman, asked for the judge to grant an order to sell off the fleet of 61 vehicles and one Dassault Falcon jet.

Silverman, who was appointed last April to handle Reditus’ assets, has been working to dissolve the company’s assets since the announcement that the lab company would end its operations in October amid the litigation.

“Reditus is just lights out. Reditus is machinery, receivables, vehicles and airplanes today,” Adelman said. "It isn't operating business."

Proceeds from the sales of the vehicles and aircraft will be held pending further order from the judge.

The next hearing in this case is set for March 21.

In an unrelated case, Rossi is awaiting trial on federal charges of tax fraud and mail fraud. He has been accused of filing false tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and of using funds from his former employer, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery, for personal deliveries.

Currently a trial is scheduled for March 20 in the federal case.

