Judge rules in favor of media access in Aaron Rossi lawsuit

PEKIN — A Tazewell County judge on Monday ruled in favor of The Pantagraph and several other Central Illinois news organizations, loosening a protective order in a lawsuit involving Reditus Laboratories, its CEO Aaron Rossi and his former business partner.

Judge Chris Doscotch said while “90% of filings are in the public sphere” and not sealed or impounded, going forward media will have access to pleadings and attachments.

“For records that are filed, there’s a presumption that they’re public. It’s important, First Amendment rights,” he said. “There are less restrictive ways to protect legitimate privacy and financial issues.”

The lawsuit was filed in Tazewell County in early 2021 by James Davie, accusing Rossi of using company money to fund his own lifestyle.

Some key documents in the case have been under seal, the result of a protective order initially agreed to by Davie. He has since obtained new representation and sought to lift the seal. The petition by the media outlets was in support of that effort.

“We assert the constitutional interest and access to court files and court orders that are impacted by the protective order, as entered by the court,” said Don Craven, a Springfield attorney representing The Pantagraph and other news media based in Bloomington-Normal and Peoria.

Explaining his ruling, Doscotch said the litigation will proceed with the expectation that attorneys who wish to file a document that is redacted or impounded should file a motion, with the knowledge that the motion will be heard in open court.

“Then you will file confidentially with the lock box those documents that you want to be redacted or impounded. The court will then make that decision,” the judge said.

Adam Silverman, of Chicago-based Adleman & Gettleman Ltd. who was appointed as a receiver to oversee the Reditus Laboratories’ financial assets, will have 40 days to review the two orders filed April 6 and file any objections to the orders being made public.

Doscotch said while “no one was beating the courthouse door down in this private lawsuit for the last two years,” interest in the case has changed.

“Obviously the case is in the public sphere now,” he said, granting the media petition to intervene for the limited purposes of the protective order.

Other participating media outlets are WGLT, WCBU, WEEK 25 News & Heart of Illinois ABC, WMBD-TV & WYZZ, WMBD 1470 and the Peoria Journal Star.

Doscotch noted while no allegations have been brought forward questioning Reditus’ use of state funds and service provided, “I can’t think of anything in my lifetime that has been more disruptive to human beings as COVID-19 and … that this lab has been providing those service gives a public interest as well.”

Craven previously said that, given Reditus’ $220 million contract with the state of Illinois to conduct COVID-19 testing, his business finances affect taxpayer dollars.

Attorneys for Rossi and his companies — Reditus Laboratories and PAL Health Technologies — argued against unsealing information they see as confidential as it related to non-public businesses.

In granting the petition to intervene, the judge said the media will not have access to any impounded pleadings. The judge did not include discovery documents filed throughout the litigation in his ruling.

Attorneys on all sides agreed that trade secrets, if present, were subject to a protective order; however, Craven said the other parties had abused their discretion in entry of the protective order.

When giving his ruling, Doscotch said the judge hearing the case will be a more active gatekeeper when it comes to impoundments, noting redactions would be preferred to “wholesale impoundments.”

A status hearing on the civil case is scheduled for Friday, May 6.

In an unrelated case, Rossi, 39, is charged with federal tax fraud for underreporting his income from 2015 through 2017.

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

