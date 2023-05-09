BLOOMINGTON — The murder trial will proceed Tuesday for the McLean County man accused of killing one and injuring another in a shooting in January 2021, despite his absence.

Law enforcement are still searching for Michael Bakana, 44, of Normal after he failed to appear in court Monday for his scheduled jury trial and pretrial services officers said he cut off his GPS monitoring bracelet.

He is accused of killing 22-year-old Mariah C. Petracca and injuring another woman in a shooting outside a downtown Bloomington bar in January 2021.

After issuing a no-bond warrant Monday, Judge Casey Costigan ruled Tuesday that the trial would proceed in absentia — without the defendant present — because Bakana was “willfully absencing himself from the trial.”

“He knew what was going to happen should he not show up for court. He was admonished that he could be waiving and forfeiting certain rights should he elect not to appear including certain fundamental rights,” like being present for and participating in every stage of the trial, Costigan said.

Sean Brown, one of Bakana’s attorney’s, argued that case law indicated Bakana was required to have notice of the trial beginning Tuesday by certified mail since he was not present Monday.

However, Costigan said Bakana always had in-person notice of his trial date and “the only reason that we didn’t go yesterday was to try to get him here because the GPS was only cut off nine minutes before the warrant was issued in the case, and the court believed that we could get him and get him here. Obviously that was not the case.”

Costigan said it was his strong preference to have Bakana present, but after 18 status hearings, four separate attorneys and 27 months — “That’s long enough.”

He also said the victims named in this case had asserted their constitutional rights under the Victims Rights Act, which include the right to proceedings free from unreasonable delay.

“I understand that this may be new territory with regard to a first-degree murder case in the state of Illinois to proceed with trial in absentia, however there have been numerous warnings to Mr. Bakana and the court believes that it’s time for the case to go forward,” Costigan said.

Bakana is charged with three counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery and discharge of a firearm.

After the judge ruled that the trial would proceed, Bakana’s attorney Clyde Guilamo entered a motion for a change of venue.

“It’s going to be very difficult to select a jury in this county that has not heard of what has happened,” he said, noting media coverage, law enforcement notices and school lockdowns that took place Monday after the warrant was issued.

Costigan denied the motion for a change in venue but told the attorney that he could raise the issue again at a later time if he wished.

Jury selection is expected to continue the rest of Tuesday, to be followed by opening statements as the trial progresses.

Prior to Monday's proceedings, Bakana's bond had been set at $2 million with 10% to apply and he was released in October, having paid $200,000 plus fees to be let out. His bond was reduced by $50,000 in March to pay a portion of Bakana's contract with his attorney.

