Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — A McLean County judge is weighing whether to grant a Bloomington woman, who is serving 55 years for murder, a new trial on a related charge.

Misook Nowlin, 57, was convicted in 2012 of first-degree murder in the strangulation death of her mother-in-law, Linda Tyda. Before her trial began, she pleaded guilty to one count of concealment of a homicidal death.

Nowlin has asked the court to conduct an evidentiary hearing “and ultimately vacate her guilty plea on count four of the indictment and set that matter for a new trial,” according to a petition submitted by her attorney, Jeff Brown.

During a hearing on Friday, Nowlin testified that she thought her trial attorney, Brian McEldowney, had told her she would be sentenced to two years in prison if she pleaded guilty to the concealment charge. She also said she did not understand that her sentence on that charge, which was five years, would be served consecutive to the sentence on the murder charges, for which she is serving 50 years.

According to the petition, she did not understand these elements “because she was not advised by her counsel or admonished by the court.”

Nowlin, whose first language is Korean, said if she had understood that the sentence could not be served at the same time as the murder sentence, she would have gone to trial on the concealment charge rather than pleading guilty.

In 2015, she was given the option to move to withdraw her guilty plea or to move to reconsider the sentence, according to court documents.

McEldowney testified Friday that he had advised her to choose to file a motion asking Judge Robert Freitag to reconsider her sentence and that she agreed.

“The evidence on that count was substantial,” he said, explaining that she had made a “detailed admission” to police that she had hid Tyda’s remains and showed officers where to find them.

Tyda’s body was found Sept. 12, 2011, in a shallow grave near a forest preserve off Interstate 55 around Des Plaines, according to court documents.

McEldowney said he advised his client to plead guilty to that charge before the trial began because he hoped that Nowlin “taking responsibility for what she did” in regards to the concealment would increase the credibility of her self-defense claim as part of their trial strategy.

He said he did not promise a specific sentencing outcoming, though he had hoped for two years on the concealment and acquittal or a lesser conviction of second-degree murder because he argued that she was justified in the killing.

“Although she had a right to file a motion to withdraw the guilty plea, it wouldn’t have changed the strength of the state’s case. The evidence was still overwhelming,” McEldowney said, adding that he believed she would have been convicted on the concealment charge had it gone to trial.

After McEldowney told the presiding judge that they would seek reconsideration of the sentence, Nowlin filed a post-conviction petition without an attorney, “wherein she alleged her right to effective assistance of counsel was violated when she was not reasonably informed with respect to direct consequences of pleading guilty to concealment of a homicidal death,” according to the petition.

Freitag denied the motion to reconsider the sentence. Nowlin appealed that ruling, “claiming her guilty plea to concealment of a homicidal death should be vacated," said Brown, her current attorney.

In 2017, an appellate court dismissed the appeal, saying it did not have jurisdiction in the matter because McEldowney did not file a motion to vacate the guilty plea.

Noting this, Brown argued Nowlin had ineffective assistance of counsel: “The only motion that would have adequately addressed her identified defects, which were in the record in the form of a rather lengthy post-conviction petition … would have been the motion to vacate the guilty plea.”

If the correct motion had been filed, Brown said, “there’s a reasonable probability that it might have been granted and she might have had another crack at this.”

Brown said Nowlin voiced her concerns regarding the outcome of the case in her post-conviction petition, but that wasn’t considered by McEldowney when he sought instead to have her sentence on the concealment charge reconsidered.

“She should have had her day in court if she wanted her day in court,” Brown said.

Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Koll asked Judge Scott Kording to deny Nowlin's petition. To prove ineffective assistance of counsel, she said, the petitioner must meet a two-pronged burden known as the Strickland test. Under those standards, Nowlin would need to prove that her trial attorney's performance was objectively deficient, and if so, the performance affected her case — essentially showing that the outcome would have been different with a different attorney.

Koll said McEldowney’s performance was reasonable and sound trial strategy, considering Nowlin “confessed to killing a frail and small elderly woman, although she raised various claims that she was acting in self defense. … Then she described in detail that she concealed that body in a way that was extremely degrading to this deceased victim.”

She noted that Nowlin did not object to McEldowney’s advice and it was ultimately Nowlin’s choice, after the judge had reviewed the options with her at length, to pursue a motion to reconsider the sentence.

“This was a lose-lose situation. Ms. Nowlin was not going to get a better outcome; there was almost zero chance of that if she had proceeded with a motion to withdraw,” Koll said, adding that she believed Nowlin “certainly” would have been convicted again had the concealment charge gone to trial.

Kording questioned the advantage of asking for a reconsidered sentence rather than a vacated plea, which could result in two chances at a lesser sentence, because of the appeals process.

“On the deficiency prong, what’s the upside for the defendant to only pursue the sentence reconsideration motion?” he asked.

After some back and forth, Koll said that in terms of practicality, a downside of a motion to withdraw would be wasting all parties’ time because the end result of conviction and sentencing would have been the same.

She also noted that the motion to withdraw was not what Nowlin was asking for, so if McEldowney had pursued it initially, he would have been going against his client’s wishes.

Even if Nowlin proved that her attorney's performance was deficient, Koll argued, she “does not and cannot demonstrate prejudice.”

Given the strength of the evidence on the concealment charge, “there was simply no defense to that count,” she said. If Nowlin had vacated the guilty plea and proceeded to trial, “... I cannot imagine a scenario where the defendant now not taking responsibility of that conduct would leave (Freitag) to give her a lesser sentence.”

Kording said he would review the evidence presented Friday, which included multiple transcriptions from previous court proceedings. He plans to issue an oral motion on this issue on Aug. 11.

READ THE DOCUMENTS:

Close Don Wang, husband of convicted murderer Misook Nowlin, holds a photograph that is at the top of a school project of his son, Donovan, as he presents a victim's impact statement for the state as he testifies at the sentencing heariing for Nowlin, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Misook Nowlin, convicted in the slaying of Linda Tyda, listens as evidence in presented in her sentencing hearing, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup of the death of her mother-in-law. Nowlin's public defender, Brian McEldowney, left, listens to proceedings. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Misook Nowlin, convicted in the slaying of Linda Tyda, listens as she is sentenced, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup of the death of her mother-in-law. Nowlin's public defender, Brian McEldowney, left, listens to proceedings. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Misook Nowlin, convicted in the slaying of Linda Tyda, listens as Judge Robert Frietag imposes a 55 year sentence for the death and coverup of her mother-in-law, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin's public defender, Carla Barnes, listens to the sentence. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Lawrence Tyda, husband of Linda Tyda, listens as his victim impact statement is read at the sentencing of Misook Nowlin, convicted in the killing of LindaTyda, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup of the death of her mother-in-law. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Misook Nowlin, convicted in the slaying of Linda Tyda, is escorted into the courtroom for her sentencing hearing, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup of the death of her mother-in-law. Nowlin's public defender, Brian McEldowney, left, prepares for proceedings. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Public defender, Brian McEldowney, left, composes himself before his client, Misook Nowlin, is sentenced, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup of the death of her mother-in-law, Linda Tyda. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Judge Robert Frietag hands down a sentence of 55 years in prison to Misook Nowlin, convicted in the slaying of Linda Tyda, during her sentencing hearing, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Public defenders Brian McEldowney and Carla Barnes confer after the sentencing of their client, Misook Nowlin, at her sentencing hearing, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Photos: Misook Nowlin sentencing 3/1/2012 Misook Nowlin, convicted in the slaying of Linda Tyda, receives a 55 year sentence for the death and coverup of her mother-in-law, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Don Wang, husband of convicted murderer Misook Nowlin, holds a photograph that is at the top of a school project of his son, Donovan, as he presents a victim's impact statement for the state as he testifies at the sentencing heariing for Nowlin, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Misook Nowlin, convicted in the slaying of Linda Tyda, listens as evidence in presented in her sentencing hearing, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup of the death of her mother-in-law. Nowlin's public defender, Brian McEldowney, left, listens to proceedings. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Misook Nowlin, convicted in the slaying of Linda Tyda, listens as she is sentenced, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup of the death of her mother-in-law. Nowlin's public defender, Brian McEldowney, left, listens to proceedings. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Misook Nowlin, convicted in the slaying of Linda Tyda, listens as Judge Robert Frietag imposes a 55 year sentence for the death and coverup of her mother-in-law, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin's public defender, Carla Barnes, listens to the sentence. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Lawrence Tyda, husband of Linda Tyda, listens as his victim impact statement is read at the sentencing of Misook Nowlin, convicted in the killing of LindaTyda, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup of the death of her mother-in-law. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Misook Nowlin, convicted in the slaying of Linda Tyda, is escorted into the courtroom for her sentencing hearing, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup of the death of her mother-in-law. Nowlin's public defender, Brian McEldowney, left, prepares for proceedings. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Public defender, Brian McEldowney, left, composes himself before his client, Misook Nowlin, is sentenced, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. Nowlin, 47, was sentenced for a total of 55 years for the slaying and coverup of the death of her mother-in-law, Linda Tyda. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Judge Robert Frietag hands down a sentence of 55 years in prison to Misook Nowlin, convicted in the slaying of Linda Tyda, during her sentencing hearing, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber) Public defenders Brian McEldowney and Carla Barnes confer after the sentencing of their client, Misook Nowlin, at her sentencing hearing, Friday, March 1, 2013, at the McLean County Law and Justice Center. (The Pantagraph, David Proeber)