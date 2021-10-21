Jelani Day march planned; Illinois rep calls on state to take over case

PERU — Civil rights activist the Rev. Jesse Jackson will lead a march through Peru on Tuesday to demand justice for Jelani Day, an Illinois State University grad student whose disappearance and death have sparked international attention.

Jackson and the organization he founded, Rainbow People United to Serve Humanity Coalition, have joined Day's family in calling upon the FBI to lead the investigation into his death.

Day, 25, was studying speech pathology at ISU and was last seen in Bloomington Aug. 25. His body was recovered from the Illinois River in the Peru area Sept. 4. A cause of death has not been released.

The Illinois State Police, the Bloomington and Peru police departments, the LaSalle sheriff's and coroner's departments, and the FBI's Behavioral Analysis Unit are conducting a joint investigation.

Questions about the investigation have been referred to LaSalle County authorities, who are leading the case. They have not responded to interview requests. Peru Police Chief Robert Pyszka could not be reached Thursday for comment.

The march will begin at noon Tuesday at the Peru Police Department, 2650 N. Peoria St. Attendees are asked to share the plans under hashtags #MarchForJelaniDay and #JusticeForJelaniDay, according to a flyer shared to the Facebook page "Justice for Jelani Day."

Jackson in a statement has drawn parallels between Day's case and the death of Emmett Till, who like Day also was Black. Till was lynched in 1955 in Mississippi and submerged in the Tallahatchie River, making him unrecognizable.

Rep. Kambium Buckner, D-Chicago, in a letter sent to Psyzka that was also shared to the "Justice for Jelani Day" Facebook page, has called on Psyzka to turn the investigation over to the ISP Division of Criminal Investigations.

Buckner wrote that the current investigation has "included some unsettling discrepancies and inconsistencies," and being a multi-county investigation, "rises to the level that specialized resources, skills and attention" are needed to move forward.

"Jelani and his family deserve justice, closure, and a feeling of peace that can only be obtained by finding out exactly what happened to him; we should do all we can to give them that," Buckner said in his letter.

Day was laid to rest in Springhill Cemetery in Danville on Tuesday. A burial was previously scheduled Oct. 11, but was postponed because of the ongoing investigation. A funeral service was held at Danville High School Oct. 9.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call investigators at 815-433-2161.

Contact Sierra Henry at 309-820-3234. Follow her on Twitter: @pg_sierrahenry.

