LINCOLN — Illinois State Police are investigating after one or more Lincoln police officers shot a man armed with a knife on Rigg Drive in Lincoln, authorities said.

According to a statement from the Lincoln Police Department signed by Chief Joseph Meister, officers were called about 10 p.m. Thursday “to assist a person suffering from a mental health crisis.”

On the scene, they found a 31-year-old man armed with a knife. Lincoln police said the officers tried to negotiate with the man, but “he refused to drop the knife and surrender."

The man reportedly “lunged at” one of the officers with the knife, and the officer used an “electronic control device” in an attempt to subdue him.

“This attempt was ultimately unsuccessful, at which point the man was shot by a Lincoln police officer,” the department said.

LPD did not indicate where the man was shot.

According to the statement, the man ran from officers after being shot and was ultimately stopped near the intersection of 21st and North State streets, “where Lincoln police officers fired upon him again after another attempt to negotiate was unsuccessful.”

Officers were then able to remove the knife from his possession, police said.

The man was taken to a local hospital to be treated for multiple gunshot wounds. Authorities did not indicate if those wounds were considered life-threatening.

Lincoln police and the Logan County Sheriff’s Office secured the scene, but ISP responded to take over the investigation.

The officers who took part in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave, in accordance with LPD policy, while the investigation is conducted.

The investigation is ongoing, police said Friday morning.

The Logan County State’s Attorney’s Office will review the case after the ISP investigation is complete.

