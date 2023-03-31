BLOOMINGTON — Illinois State Police are investigating after one or more Bloomington police officers responding to a report of gunfire shot an armed man in an apartment complex on Turnberry Drive, along Cottage Avenue, authorities said.

Few details were available Friday, including any information on the man's condition.

"Like every other investigation, we can’t release a lot during infancy of the investigation," Bloomington Police Department public information officer Brandt Parsley told The Pantagraph. "As it continues to go forward, we should be able to release more details, especially once it’s concluded."

State police were called in to investigate as part of standard procedure for an officer-involved shooting, he said.

"When something like this happens, use of deadly force by an officer, it's not us who investigate it," Parsley said, adding he believes this is the department's first officer-involved shooting since 2013.

No officer was injured, Parsley said, adding he did not know the status of the officers involved in the shooting.

Bloomington police officers were dispatched at 9:23 p.m. to a report of an armed subject in the 900 block of Turnberry Drive, which is just off of Cottage Avenue a couple blocks south of Hovey Avenue, he said. While officers were en route, the call was updated to say shots had been fired outside a building at the complex, he added.

While details of what happened at the scene were not available, an officer or officers shot a man about 9:29 p.m. in the entryway of one of the buildings, Parsley said.

Police found evidence of shots fired at the scene, but no one was injured in that gunfire, Parsley said.

Officers from the Bloomington and Normal police departments, McLean County Sheriff's Office and Illinois State Police responded to the scene.

Bloomington Police Chief Jamal Simington also went to the scene. Parsley said it is standard procedure for the chief and other members of the department's command staff to go to a scene of an officer-involved shooting.

For now, Bloomington police are handling the initial gunfire/armed subject incident while state police will investigate the officer-involved-shooting aspect of the case, Parsley said.

The apartment complex is next to the Jewel-Osco and Little Caesars Pizza at the corner of Hovey Avenue and Cottage. Though it is identified as Turnberry Square on a sign outside the building, the complex is now called Elm Point Apartments. Its management declined to comment Friday.

Police vehicles blocked Cottage at its intersection with Hovey and all entrances to the businesses' parking lot for a brief time, but all streets were open before 11 p.m.

Police used yellow crime scene tape to cordon off the front yard of a building in the northeast corner of the complex.

Trooper Jayme Bufford of the Illinois State Police's public information office wrote in an email Friday that the division of criminal investigation is leading an open and ongoing investigation into the use of force portion of this incident.

"After a thorough investigation is completed, ISP will turn all reports over to the McLean County State’s Attorney’s office for an independent review of the facts," Bufford wrote.

In 2013, according to Pantagraph archives, a 53-year-old man confronted officers when they arrived at his house on Melrose Court shortly after 1 a.m. March 13 in response to a domestic dispute. He approached two officers, who repeatedly ordered him to drop the weapon, but he pointed it toward the officers and an officer fired multiple times, killing him, according to reports.

State police investigated, and the McLean County State's Attorney's Office determined that the shooting was justified, so no charges were filed.

Brendan Denison and Drew Zimmerman contributed to this story.

Photos: Police respond to Turnberry Drive shooting BPD BPD BPD BPD BPD Elm Point 1 Turnberry Drive 2 Turnberry Drive 3