Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

PEORIA — A former insurance company for Reditus Laboratories is asking a federal judge to declare it does not need to defend the company or former CEO Aaron Rossi in a lawsuit filed by Rossi's business partner.

At issue is litigation filed in February 2021 by Rossi’s business partner, Dr. James Davie of Texas-based Davie and Associates Dermatopathology. Davie accused Rossi of "pillaging" Reditus, which secured more than $220 million in state contracts for COVID testing, to fund his own lifestyle.

Last week, Capitol Specialty Insurance Corp. filed a complaint in federal court asking for a judgment declaring that the the insurer has no duty to defend or indemnify Rossi, Reditus, Davie or DAAD.

The company said it issued a policy to Reditus for the period from April 17, 2020, to April 17, 2021. Only Reditus was named as an insured party, but the company acknowledged that coverage extended to managing members.

However, it said, such coverage would only apply when the person was "acting within the capacity and scope of his or her duties on behalf of an Insured Entity." Davie alleges that Rossi sought to steal from Reditus and squeeze DAAD out of the business, conduct that the insurance company said was not within the "capacity and scope" of Rossi's role.

Further, the insurer said, the conduct alleged by Davie did not meet the criteria established for coverage in its policy — for instance, it did not involve patients or allegations of sexual misconduct.

The insurer said it must be notified in writing of any claims made against the insured parties no later than 60 days after the end of the policy period. While the lawsuit was filed against Reditus and Rossi on Feb. 2, 2021, the insurer said it first received notice on Jan. 13, 2023 — 636 days after the policy expired.

Additionally, the company said coverage is not provided under the policy for any claim made by one insured party against another, and the alleged wrongful acts took place before the policy's retroactive effective date.

In an unrelated case, Rossi is awaiting trial on federal charges of tax fraud and mail fraud. He has been accused of filing false tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and of using funds from his former employer, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery, for personal deliveries.