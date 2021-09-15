 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

top story

Indiana man charged with meth delivery in McLean County

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Westville, Indiana man is charged in McLean County court with methamphetamine delivery.

Court documents accuse Russell T. Lyons, 33, of delivering less than 5 grams of a substance containing methamphetamine to a Bloomington Police Department vice unit Tuesday.

It’s easy to prevent being a victim of car-related thefts. Here are some steps to help prevent your contents from being stolen from your vehicle.

He is charged with one count of unlawful delivery of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Lyons was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 8.

Russell T. Lyons

Lyons

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden, CEOs, biz leaders meet on vaccine mandates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News