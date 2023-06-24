BLOOMINGTON — A man from South Bend, Indiana, is facing multiple felony burglary and retail theft charges from 2018 in McLean County.

Terrance L. Ford, 25, is charged with two counts of burglary and two counts of retail theft.

A grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging him in September 2018 and a warrant was issued. Ford was taken into custody July 22 in McLean County.

According to court documents, Ford is accused with entering both Walmart stores at 300 Greenbriar Drive in Normal, and 2225 W. Market Street in Bloomington, on Aug. 20, 2018, and committing theft.

Ford's bond was set at $30,000 with 10% to apply. He was also ordered to have no contact with any Walmart store in McLean County including any other buildings on the property and parking lots.

An arraignment was scheduled for July 14.

