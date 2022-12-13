In Aaron Rossi lawsuit, judge rules attorney acted on behalf of CEO, Reditus

PEKIN — A Tazewell County judge ruled the attorney who has represented Reditus Laboratories’ CEO also represented the company, which could open the attorney to future litigation.

Aaron Rossi, CEO of the Pekin-based lab company, took the witness stand Tuesday in a five-hour hearing to determine whether he and his attorney, Michael Evans, qualified to claim attorney-client privilege.

“Upon the advice of counsel, I am asserting my due process and Fifth Amendment rights under the U.S. Constitution and the Illinois Constitution and I respectfully decline to answer,” Rossi stated several times.

He was questioned by attorneys who represent his former business partner, Dr. James Davie, as part of a civil lawsuit in which Davie is accusing Rossi of using Reditus money for personal expenses.

Howard Adelman, the attorney representing Adam Silverman, who is the court-appointed receiver overseeing Reditus Laboratories LLC's financial assets, also questioned Rossi about the legal services Evans provided. The company has shut down and is in the process of being liquidated.

In regards to Evans' work on company documents, including employee agreements and other contracts in which Reditus was a party but Rossi as an individual was not, Rossi continued to decline to answer.

Silverman was called to testify as well, and he said that in his review of company emails since becoming the receiver, he saw drafts of about 10 such contracts that appear to have been prepared by Evans.

Silverman testified that he examined almost 100 emails exchanged between Rossi and Evans and they showed Evans performed legal work that benefited Reditus and Rossi.

The nature of the services included drafting, negotiating and editing contracts that benefited Reditus, Silverman said.

Evans testified that he was only acting as an attorney for Rossi as an individual, protecting Rossi and his interests, not those of the company.

“He was my client, and the entity was not,” Evans said of Rossi and Reditus, noting he did work “at the direction of Rossi” that was related to his companies.

He said that in his view, he was never retained by Reditus, and if he had represented Reditus, he would have had to withdraw from being Rossi’s attorney, which he never did.

“If I was representing the entity, I would be wearing a different hat. I would be representing all members (of Reditus), and I would be focused on the entity and not individuals. That was not the case,” Evans said.

Evans described a meeting with Rossi and Davie in which Davie asked who Evans represented, and Evans’ answer was Rossi.

Davie’s company was a member of the LLC, which was managed by Rossi.

However, Evans testified Reditus also benefited from his legal services “incidentally” and in at least one instance, Reditus was the primary beneficiary when he “did a small amount of work” in recommending the company hire an attorney.

“Making a phone call is not a very big amount of work. A phone call and an email,” Evans said.

Patricia Argentani, the attorney representing Evans, also argued in closing that Evans’ legal counsel provided “incidental benefits” to Rossi’s companies but his primary purpose was Rossi and Rossi’s interests.

Attorneys for Davie, his company and the receiver criticized that argument and Evans’ testimony.

Judge Chris Doscotch ruled that an attorney-client relationship can be formed by conduct, “and I think that has happened in this case.”

“There were times where Evans represented Reditus Labs,” Doscotch said. “It’s not an ‘either/or;’ I think there were times when he represented both Rossi individually and Reditus Labs LLC. That has ramifications.”

This ruling means documents that were previously undisclosed based on attorney-client privilege could be made available as evidence.

Attorney-client privilege is a rule that allows documents and communication between an attorney and a client to remain confidential. During Evans’ testimony, he evoked attorney-client privilege a few times in regards to his conversations with Rossi.

Terry Buehler, an attorney for Davie and his company, said this ruling means Evans could be subject to a lawsuit for malpractice or other legal action because “he may well be an active participant in the adventure.”

Buehler said the plaintiffs plan to file an amended complaint in the lawsuit, naming five or six more defendants associated with Rossi and his companies.

If the amended complaint cannot be completed and processed by the end of the year, they will file a new suit for the new defendants, who they did not name Tuesday, and eventually ask for the two lawsuits to be combined in Tazewell County court.

In an unrelated case, Rossi is awaiting trial on federal charges of tax fraud and mail fraud. He has been accused of filing false tax returns in 2015, 2016 and 2017, and of using funds from his former employer, Central Illinois Orthopedic Surgery, for personal deliveries.

The Fastest-Growing Metropolitan Areas in the U.S. The Fastest-Growing Metropolitan Areas in the U.S. Population growth in the US has slowed to its lowest rate on record The South and West are quickly overtaking the Midwest and Northeast in population Idaho and Utah have added the most people over the past five years The fastest growing small and midsize metropolitan areas 15. Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL 14. Phoenix-Mesa-Chandler, AZ 13. Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX 12. Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN 11. Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Alpharetta, GA 10. Salt Lake City, UT 9. Las Vegas-Henderson-Paradise, NV 8. San Antonio-New Braunfels, TX 7. Dallas-Fort Worth-Arlington, TX 6. Charlotte-Concord-Gastonia, NC-SC 5. Nashville-Davidson–Murfreesboro–Franklin, TN 4. Orlando-Kissimmee-Sanford, FL 3. Jacksonville, FL 2. Raleigh-Cary, NC 1. Austin-Round Rock-Georgetown, TX