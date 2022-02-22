Illinois Supreme Court drops masks requirement in courthouses, leaves choice to circuit courts

SPRINGFIELD – Illinois circuit courts will have the option at the end of February whether to require face coverings inside courthouses, the Illinois Supreme Court said Tuesday.

The Illinois Supreme Court issued an amended court order effective Feb. 28 that removes the requirement to wear masks at courthouses, which is the same day Gov. JB Pritzker’s indoor mask mandate will be lifted.

The new guidance comes as COVID-19 infections have dropped significantly since the start of the year.

Tuesday’s Illinois Supreme Court order leaves the option for circuit courts to adopt its own rules to require masks “pursuant to appropriate public health guidance.”

“Absent such local rules, the wearing of masks within courthouses is permitted, but not required,” the order said. “Persons choosing to wear a mask may be directed by a judge to remove it if deemed necessary for court purposes, such as when addressing the court or testifying.”

Masks have been required at the McLean County Law and Justice Center since Aug. 11 after about a two-month pause in mask requirements when Illinois first lifted most of its COVID restrictions.

