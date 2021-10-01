Illinois State University issues safety reminder after attempted bike theft

NORMAL — The Illinois State University Police Department is advising students to be cautious after an attempted bicycle theft Friday in Normal.

A campus crime advisory stated the Normal Police Department responded at 12:21 p.m. to an attempted theft in the 100 block of East Willow Street, just east of the Constitution Trail.

The statement said an unknown male suspect tried to take a bike from a female student.

"When she resisted, the suspect fled in an unknown direction," the advisory said.

No one was hurt, campus police said.

No further suspect information could be released Friday by Normal Police.

The ISU Police Department is advising students to follow several crime prevention tips, including:

Use Redbird Safe Walk (309-438-WALK) or the Safe Redbirds App for walking escorts, available 24 hours a day year-round. Be aware of your surroundings.

Avoid anything that can distract you, such as wearing headphones, talking or texting on a cellphone, or excessive consumption of alcohol.

Travel in groups and refrain from going out alone at night. Plan the safest route to your destination by taking well-lighted paths and streets.

If someone is bothering or harassing you, tell them in a loud voice to stay away. Keep a cellphone on you and be prepared to call 911 and relay suspect information.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.