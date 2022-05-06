Illinois State Police seek help finding man who escaped hospital van on I-39

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
alert

Javier Aguirre

Aguirre

 ILLINOIS STATE POLICE

MINONK — Illinois State Police are asking the public to contact the agency if they have information on Javier Aguirre, who escaped from a hospital transport van late Wednesday night along Interstate 39 near Minonk.

ISP said in a press release on Friday that it had not yet located Aguirre. The 47-year-old from Hoopeston is considered a danger to himself and others and should not be approached, the release said. He escaped the van around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 28 on I-39.

An air and dog search was unsuccessful. ISP is working with local county officials in distributing “Missing Endangered” flyers. There are also additional police officers in the areas around where Aguirre was last seen.

Anyone with information on Aguirre or his possible whereabouts is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 at 309-693-5015. ISP will update the public once Aguirre is located.

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

