Illinois State Police seek help finding man who escaped hospital van on I-39

ISP said in a press release on Friday that it had not yet located Aguirre. The 47-year-old from Hoopeston is considered a danger to himself and others and should not be approached, the release said. He escaped the van around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday near mile marker 28 on I-39.
An air and dog search was unsuccessful. ISP is working with local county officials in distributing “Missing Endangered” flyers. There are also additional police officers in the areas around where Aguirre was last seen.
Anyone with information on Aguirre or his possible whereabouts is asked to contact ISP Zone 4 at 309-693-5015. ISP will update the public once Aguirre is located.
