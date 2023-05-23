SPRINGFIELD — According to the Illinois Attorney General investigation released this week, the following 51 clergy members in the Diocese of Peoria have been disclosed as having substantiated claims of child sexual abuse.

John Anderson: 7 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1979-84 in Peoria County; 1988-90 in Peoria County; dates unknown in Peoria County and in Colorado.

Status: Removed from ministry 1986; died 2009.

Illinois assignments:

Saint Mary Aledo, IL

Saint Mary, Canton, IL

Saint Rose, Rushville, IL

Saint Edward, Chillicothe, IL

Saint Philomena, Peoria, IL

Saint Joseph Home, Peoria, IL

King's House Retreat Center, Henry, IL

Michael "Miguel" Baca: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: date and location unknown.

Status: Died 1997.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order.

Robert O. Barnett: 6 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1964-66 in LaSalle County; 1964-66 in Rock Island County.

Status: Died 1991.

Illinois assignments:

1933: Saint Patrick, Peoria, IL

1935: Saint Mary, Moline, IL

1937: Saint Patrick, Lincoln, IL

1940: Saint Mary, Delavan, IL

1957: Saint Mary, East Moline, IL

1966: Saint Francis of Assisi, Ottawa, IL

1976: Huber Memorial Home, Rock Island, IL

John M. Beatty: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1961-62 at Saint Patrick Central High School n/k/a Bishop McNamara High School, Kankakee.

Status: Retired 1985; died 1997.

Illinois assignments:

1951-54: Cathedral Boys' High School, Springfield, IL

1955: Peoria, IL

1961-62: Saint Patrick Central High School n/k/a Bishop McNamara High School, Kankakee, IL

Walter Bruening, a.k.a. Walter Breuning: 5 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1960s-70s at Saint Joseph, Pekin; dates unknown in Henry County. Status: Retired 1999; removed from ministry 2002; died 2009.

Illinois assignments:

Saint Patrick, Urbana, IL

Saint Joseph, Pekin, IL

Saint Anthony, Atkinson, IL

Saint Mary, Hooppole, IL

Saint Augustine, St. Augustine, IL

Saint Patrick, Raritan, IL

Saint Mary, Henry, IL

Saint Joseph, Henry, IL

Saint Mary, Henry, IL

Edward Bush: 2 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1960-61 & 1964-65 in Peoria County.

Status: Removed from ministry & retired 2002; died 2011.

Illinois assignments:

Saint Thomas, Peoria Heights, IL

Sacred Heart, Moline, IL

Saint Patrick, Colona, IL

John Joseph Casey: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1940s, location unknown.

Status: Died 2000

Illinois assignments:

Saint Patrick, LaSalle, IL

Terry Cassidy: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1985 in Rock Island County.

Status: Removed from ministry 2015.

Illinois assignments:

1984-87: Christ the King, Moline, IL

1987-89: Saint Catherine, Aledo, IL

1987-89: Saint Mary, Keithsburg, IL

1987-89: Saint Anthony, Matherville, IL

1987-89: Saint Therese, New Boston, IL

1987-89: Saint John, Viola, IL

1987-89: Saint Andrew, Oquawka, IL

1989-90: Saint Mark, Peoria, IL

1990-92: Saint Edward, Chillicothe, IL

1992: Saint Mary, Moline, IL

1992-95: Saint Jude, Dunlap, IL

1994-95: Saint Mary, Wenona, IL

1994-95: Saint John the Baptist, Lostant, IL

1995-99: Saint Joseph, Chenoa, IL

1995-99: Saint Mary, Lexington, IL

1999: Saint Ann, Peoria, IL

2001: Saint Martin de Porres, Peoria, IL

2001: Saint Ann, Peoria, IL

2006-13: Teens Encounter Christ, Diocese of Peoria, IL

2006-13: Cursillo Center, Diocese of Peoria, IL

2007: Knights of Columbus Saint Jude Council, Peoria, IL

Louis Condon: 6 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1958-2000, location unknown.

Status: Retired 1986; died 2009.

Illinois assignments:

1948: Saint Mary, Moline, IL

Unknown: Saint Mary, Pesotum, IL

Unknown: Saint Louis, Princeton, IL

1949: Sacred Heart, Rock Island, IL

1952: Saint Mary, Lincoln, IL

Unknown: Saint Rose, Rushville, IL

Unknown: Immaculate Conception, Delevan, IL

1962: Saint Mary, Delevan, IL

Unknown: Saint Joseph Mission, Hopedale, IL

1971: Saint Joseph, Kewanee, IL

Unknown: Saint Mary, DePue, IL

1976: Sacred Heart, Moline, IL

1980: Hispanic Ministry, Diocese of Peoria, IL

1982: Saint Margaret Hospital, Spring Valley, IL

Robert Creager: 2 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1956 in DeWitt County; 1972-82 in LaSalle County.

Status: Retired 1998; removed from ministry 2002; died 2008.

Illinois assignments:

Sacred Heart, Moline, IL

Saint Malachy, Geneseo, IL

Saint Mary, Keithsburg, IL

Saint Theresa Mission, New Boston, IL

Deanery, Rock Island, IL

Saint Mary, Pesotum, IL

Saint John the Baptist, Clinton, IL

Saint Patrick, Wapella, IL

Saint Patrick, Ottawa, IL

Paul F. Dinan: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: Dates unknown in Kankakee County.

Status: Died 1996.

Illinois assignments:

Saint Mary, Paxton, IL

Saint Teresa, Kankakee, IL

Saint Peter the Apostle, Itasca, IL

Saint Joseph Mission, Loda, IL

Francis Engels: 5 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1971-73 in McLean County; 1976-84 in Bureau County; dates unknown in Henry and Tazewell counties, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin.

Status: Removed from ministry 1993; pleaded guilty to sexual abuse of a teenager in Wisconsin, sentenced to 10 years in prison 2005; died 2019.

Illinois assignments:

1962: Saint John, Champaign, IL

1965: Saint Mary, Champaign, IL

1967: Saint Mary's Hospital, Galesburg, IL

1969: Saint Joseph, Pekin, IL

1970: Saint Columba, Ottawa, IL

1973: Saint Mary, Moline, IL

1973: Saint Joseph, Chenoa, IL

1973: Saint Mary Mission, Lexington, IL

1976: Saint John, Woodhull, IL

1976: Saint John Vianney, Cambridge, IL

1986: Sacred Heart, Annawan, IL

1986: Saint Mary Mission, Hooppole, IL

1992: Saint Anthony, Atkinson, IL

John V. Farris: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1951-54, location unknown.

Status: Died 2003.

Illinois assignments:

Saint Patrick, LaSalle, IL

James Vincent Fitzgerald: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1960s-80s in Minnesota and South Dakota.

Status: Died 2009.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

Norman Goodman: 19 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1970-95 in Logan County.

Status: Removed from ministry 2002; died 2013

Illinois assignments:

Sacred Heart, Moline, IL

Saint Patrick, Lincoln, IL

Saint Mary, Atlanta, IL

Holy Family, Lincoln, IL

Saint Columba, Mason City, IL

William Harbert: 12 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1966-73 in Rock Island County; 1982 in Bureau and Tazewell counties; dates unknown in Florida.

Status: Removed from ministry 1993; died 2003.

Illinois assignments:

1962: Holy Trinity, Bloomington, IL

1966: Saint Joseph, Pekin, IL

1969: Saint Thomas the Apostle, Peoria Heights, IL

1971: Saint Joseph, Rock Island, IL

1973: Saint Rose, Rushville, IL

1974: Christ the King, Moline, IL

1976: Immaculate Conception, Monmouth, IL

1977: Saint Mary, Keithsburg, IL

1977: Saint Therese, New Boston, IL

1977: Saint Andrew, Oquawka, IL

1981: Immaculate Conception, Ohio, IL

1977: Saint John, Walnut, IL

1992: Saint Joseph Home, Lacon, IL

George Hiland: 2 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1970 in LaSalle County.

Status: Removed from ministry 1993.

Illinois assignments:

Saint Stephen, Streator, IL

Saint Patrick, Arlington, IL

Sacred Heart Mission, Dimmick, IL

Saint Thomas, Dalzell, IL

Saint John, Fairbury, IL

Saint James Mission, Forrest, IL

Saint Patrick, Dwight, IL

Robert Hughes: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1954-61 in McLean County.

Status: Died 2016.

Illinois assignments:

1954: Holy Trinity, Bloomington, IL

1962: Catholic Youth Center

1965: Illinois State University, Saint Robert Bellarmine Catholic Student Center, Normal, IL

1971: Saint Patrick, Washington, IL

1980: Vicariate, Pekin, IL

William Isermann: 3 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1950s-70s in LaSalle and Tazewell counties.

Status: Removed 1993; died 1996.

Illinois assignments:

1956: Saint Patrick, Washington, IL

1958: Saint Patrick, Ransom, IL

1958: Saint Patrick, Ottawa, IL

1959: Saint Anthony, Hoopeston, IL

1960: Holy Trinity, Moline, IL

Unknown: Saint Mary, DePue, IL

1964: Saints Peter & Paul, Leonore, IL

1963: Immaculate Conception, Streator, IL

1972: Saint Joseph, Peoria, IL

1974: Saint John, Cullom, IL

1977: Saint Patrick & Dwight Correctional Center, Dwight, IL

J. Eugene Kane: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: date and location unknown.

Status: Died 2009.

Illinois assignments:

1954: Saint Patrick, Ottawa, IL

1960: Saint Patrick, Peoria, IL

1962: Bergan High School, Peoria, IL

1966: Saint Patrick, Elkhart, IL

Unknown: Saint Thomas Aquinas, Mt. Pulaski, IL

1974: Cathedral of Saint Mary, Peoria, IL

1978: Saint Pius X, Rock Island, IL

1990: Saint Mary, El Paso, IL

Philip Kraus: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1970s, location unknown.

Status: Restricted from ministry with minors 1996; removed from ministry 2003.

Illinois assignments:

Catholic Social Services, Peoria, IL

Severin Lamping: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: Date and location unknown.

Status: Died 1986.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

M. Duane Leclercq: 3 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: Dates unknown in Peoria County.

Status: Removed from ministry 2018.

Illinois assignments:

1964: Holy Trinity, Bloomington, IL

1968: Saint Mark, Peoria, IL

1971: Saint Mary, Moline, IL

1973: Saint Vincent de Paul, Peoria, IL

1976: Sacre Coeur, Creve Coeur, IL

1979: Saint Edward, Chillicothe, IL

1982: Teens Encounter Christ, Diocese of Peoria, IL

1983: Saint Bernard, Peoria, IL

1983: Saint John, Clinton, IL

1983: Saint Patrick, Wapella, IL

1989: Saint Theresa, Earlville, IL

1991: Saint Boniface, Peoria, IL

1994: Saint Patrick, Dwight, IL

1994: Saint Patrick, LaSalle, IL

2003: Sacred Heart, Granville, IL

2003: Saint Patrick, Henepin, IL

Edward Lohan: 3 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1948, 1958-60 in Vermilion and Knox counties.

Status: Died 1993.

Illinois assignments:

1941: Holy Trinity, Bloomington, IL

1948: Saint Patrick, Danville, IL

1948: Schlarman High School, Danville, IL

1948: Saint Elizabeth Hospital, Danville, IL

1950: Corpus Christi High School, Galesburg, IL

1950: Saint Mary Hospital, Galesburg, IL

Unknown: Saint Thomas More, Galesburg, IL

1951: Galesburg State Research Hospital, Galesburg, IL

1956: Immaculate Heart of Mary, Galesburg, IL

1973: Saint Philomena, Peoria, IL

Joachim Lux: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: Date and location unknown.

Status: Died 2019.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

Frank Martinez: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1986, location unknown.

Status: Laicized, or removed from clergy status, 2008.

Illinois assignments:

1985: Saint Mary Hospital, Decatur, IL

Louis J. Meinhardt: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: Date and location unknown.

Status: Died 1990.

Illinois assignments:

Assumption High School, East St. Louis, IL

Spalding Institute, Peoria, IL

Thomas Miller: 4 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1979-82, 1999-2000 in McLean County.

Status: Removed from ministry 2004.

Illinois assignments:

1979: Holy Trinity, Bloomington, IL

1983: Schlarman High School, Danville, IL

1988: Saint Paul, Danville, IL

1988: Saint Bernard, Peoria, IL

1989: Peoria SE, Diocese of Peoria, IL

1994: Saint Vincent de Paul, Peoria, IL

2000: Prelate of Honor, Diocese of Peoria, IL

2002: Knight of the Holy Sepulchre, Diocese of Peoria, IL

Orville Lawrence Munie: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1971-1975, location unknown.

Status: Died 1993.

Illinois assignments:

1981-83: Saint Isidore, Bethany, IL

1981-83: Sacred Heart, Dalton City, IL

Thomas Murphy: at least 2 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: Date and location unknown.

Status: Unknown.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

John Onderko: 2 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1971 in LaSalle County.

Status: Retired 2005.

Illinois assignments:

1962: Saint Hyacinth, LaSalle, IL

1962: Sacre Coeur, Creve Coeur, IL

1980: Holy Cross, Mendota, IL

1980: Saints Peter and Paul, Peterstown, IL

1981: Saint Mary, Moline, IL

1993: Resurrection, LaSalle, IL

Victorian Ostmeyer: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: Date and location unknown.

Status: Unknown.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

Carter Partee: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: Date and location unknown.

Status: Laicized, or removed from clergy status, date unknown; left religious order, date unknown; died 2010.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

Toussaint Perron: 2 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1975, 1992 in Henry County; Saint John, Walnut, IL.

Status: Convicted of aggravated sexual abuse of a child in Illinois, sentenced to three years in prison 1993.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

Juvenal Pfalzer: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: Date and location unknown.

Status: Died 2002.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

Roman Pfalzer: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: Date and location unknown.

Status: Unknown.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

Gordon Pillon: 2 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1978-84 Orange, California.

Status: Removed from ministry 2006; died 2012.

Illinois assignments:

Bradley University's Newman Center, Peoria, IL

Saint Edward, Chillicothe, IL

Saint John Chapel, Champaign, IL

Saint John the Baptist, Clinton, IL

Saint Patrick, Wapella, IL

Sacred Heart, Farmer City, IL

Saint John, Bellflower, IL

Saint Patrick, LaSalle, IL

Saint Hyacinth, LaSalle, IL

Queen of the Holy Rosary, LaSalle, IL

Resurrection, LaSalle, IL

Jerome "Jerry" Pilon: 6 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1997-2003 in Texas and Michigan.

Status: Removed from ministry 2009.

Illinois assignments:

1989: Holy Family, Lincoln, IL

1989: Saint Mary, Atlanta, IL

1989: Saint Columba, Mason City, IL

1989: Lincoln Correctional Center, Lincoln, IL

1991: Holy Cross, Mendota, IL

1991: Saints Peter & Paul, Peterstown, IL

1992: Saint Anthony, Hoopeston, IL

1998: Saint Mary, Moline, IL

Gregory James Plunkett: 3 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1988, 2003 in Henry and Mercer counties.

Status: Removed from ministry 2002; died 2011.

Illinois assignments:

1988: Saint Columba, Ottawa, IL

1991: Immaculate Conception, Carthage, IL

1991: Saint Mary, West Point, IL

1995: Saint Catherine, Aledo, IL

1995: Saint Mary, Keithsburg, IL

1995: Saint Therese, New Boston, IL

Samuel Pusateri: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1989-90 at Saint Bede, Peru, IL.

Status: Removed from ministry 1991; pleaded guilty to sexual assault of a child, sentenced to 6 years prison.

Illinois assignments:

1980-91: Saint Bede, Peru, IL

1995-2004: Wheaton Franciscan Motherhouse, Wheaton, IL

Kenneth Roberts: 3 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1980s in LaSalle County; 1984 in St. Clair County.

Status: Retired 1995; removed 1998; died 2018.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

Ronald W. Roth: 3 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1968-72 in New Mexico.

Status: Removed from ministry 1993, died 2009.

Illinois assignments:

1966: Holy Family, Olgesby, IL

1967: Saint John, Peoria, IL

1972: Saints Peter & Paul, Chatsworth, IL

1972: Guardian Angel Home, Peoria, IL

1972: Sacre Coeur, Creve Coeur, IL

1973: Saint Thomas the Apostle, Peoria Heights, IL

1974: Saint Philomena, Peoria, IL

1976: Director House of Prayer, Urbana, IL

1978: Director of Charismatic Renewal Programs, Diocese of Peoria, IL

1978: Saint Patrick, Ransom, IL

1983: Saint John, Lostant, IL

1986: Apostolate of Prayer and Healing, Diocese of Peoria, IL

John J. Ryan: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1963 in DeWitt County.

Status: Died 2000.

Illinois assignments:

1951: Saint Patrick, Ottawa, IL

1953: Holy Trinity, Bloomington, IL

1963: Saint John, Clinton, IL

1978: Loyola University, Chicago, IL

Laurence Schumacher: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1966 in Marshall County.

Status: Retired 1978, died 1980.

Illinois assignments:

1930: Immaculate Conception, Streator, IL

1934: Saint Patrick, Danville, IL

1937: Saints Peter & Paul, Peterstown, IL

1947: Saint Mary, Henry, IL

1970: Saint Theresa, Earlville, IL

1971: Immaculate Conception, Streator, IL

1972: Saint Bernard, Bushnell, IL

Richard Slavish: 3 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1960, 1971 in Rock Island County.

Status: Removed from ministry 2002; died 2016.

Illinois assignments:

Immaculate Heart of Mary, Galesburg, IL

Sacred Heart, Moline, IL

East Moline State Hospital, East Moline, IL

Saint Mary Cathedral, Peoria, IL

Saint Theresa, Alexis, IL

Saint Aloysius, Wataga, IL

Saints Peter & Paul, Nauvoo, IL

Sacred Heart, Dallas City, IL

Saint Francis, Kewanee, IL

Saint John, Cambridge, IL

Saint Anthony, Matherville, IL

Saint John, Viola, IL

William J. Spine: 3 reported survivors.

Reported abuse:1975-76: Diocese of Lexington, KY; 1975-79: Tacna, Peru; 1979-82: Our Lady of Mercy Rectory, Bronx, NY, and Saint Ignatius, Brooklyn, NY.

Status: Removed from ministry 2006.

Illinois assignments:

1983-86: Peter Claver Community & Saint Mary, Moline, IL

1986-89: Holy Family, Chicago, IL

1992-2001: Loyola University, Chicago, IL

Bernard Tomaszewski: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1946, location unknown.

Status: Removed 1946; died, date unknown.

Illinois assignments:

Saint Patrick, Danville, IL

Saint Boniface, Seymour, IL

Saint Hyacinth, LaSalle, IL

Saint Patrick, Tolono, IL

Saint Valentine, Peru, IL

Immaculate Conception, Monmouth, IL

Saint Elizabeth, Thomasboro, IL

John Turnbull: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1970s, location unknown.

Status: Removed from ministry 2005. Died 2017.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

Emil Twardochleb: at least 1 reported survivor.

Reported abuse: 1971-1975, location unknown.

Status: Died 1976.

Illinois assignments: Not reported by archdiocese/diocese/religious order

Michael Van Acker: 7 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1981-86, 1991 in Peoria and McLean Counties.

Status: Removed from ministry 2002.

Illinois assignments:

Holy Trinity, Bloomington, IL

Central Catholic High School, Bloomington, IL

Saint Patrick, Wapella, IL

Bergan High School, Peoria, IL

Saint Patrick, Andalusia, IL

OSF Saint Mary Medical Center, Galesburg, IL

William D. Virtue: at least 3 reported survivors.

Reported abuse: 1968, 1986, location unknown; 1970s, location unknown; 1981-82 at Saint Mary, Mokena, IL.

Status: Removed from ministry 2006; no faculties to minister in Diocese of Joliet, date unknown.

Illinois assignments:

Saint Mary Magdalene, Joliet, IL

Saint Dominic, Bolingbrook, IL

Saint Mary Nativity, Joliet, IL

Saint Mary, Mokena, IL

Sacred Heart, Joliet, IL

Sacred Heart, Campus, IL

Saint Mary, Loretto, IL

Sacre Coeur, Creve Coeur, IL

Saint Joseph Home, Lacon, IL

Saint Theresa, Cedar Point, IL

Sacred Heart, Granville, IL

Saint Theresa, Earlville, IL

Sacred Heart, Farmer City, IL

Saint John, Bellflower, IL

Saint Flannen, Harmon, IL

Saint James, Lee, IL

Saint Theresa, Earlville, IL

Saint Patrick, Maytown, IL

Saint Mary, Walton, IL

Read the full report at clergyreport.illinoisattorneygeneral.gov

About the Diocese of Peoria 157 parishes, 177 priests, 144 permanent seasons, 148 sisters, with nine bishops in its history. Covers 26 counties: Bureau, Champaign, DeWitt, Fulton, Hancock, Henderson, Henry, Knox, LaSalle, Livingston, Logan, Marshall, Mason, McDonough, McLean, Mercer, Peoria, Piatt, Putnam, Rock Island, Schuyler, Stark, Tazewell, Vermillion, Warren, Woodford