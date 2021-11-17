I-55 pedestrian had 60 rounds of ammo and meth, authorities say

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man walking along Interstate 55 was found to have meth and ammunition, authorities said in court documents.

An Illinois State Police trooper responded to the area of mile post 167 on I-55 about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a pedestrian walking south along I-55, officials said.

Chester Johnson, 68, consented to a search and police found him in possession of 60 rounds of firearm ammunition and less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Johnson is charged with one count each of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Johnson was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

