 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

I-55 pedestrian had 60 rounds of ammo and meth, authorities say

  • 0

BLOOMINGTON — A Chicago man walking along Interstate 55 was found to have meth and ammunition, authorities said in court documents. 

An Illinois State Police trooper responded to the area of mile post 167 on I-55 about 5:55 p.m. Tuesday for a report of a pedestrian walking south along I-55, officials said. 

Chester Johnson, 68, consented to a search and police found him in possession of 60 rounds of firearm ammunition and less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, prosecutors said.

Johnson is charged with one count each of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Johnson was jailed in lieu of posting $1,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 10.

Here are some safety tips for you if you're planning to deep fry a turkey this holiday season.
Chester Johnson

Chester Johnson, 68, of Chicago, is charged with one count of unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon and unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Kyle Rittenhouse trial: Protests continued on 2nd day of deliberations

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News