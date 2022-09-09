Hudson police looking into possible cougar sighting

HUDSON — Hudson police and wildlife officials are looking into a possible sighting of a cougar in the village, but are not yet sure it was the rare animal.

A photo said to be taken Friday shows a feline animal in a backyard, though officials are not sure if the photo shows a cougar or a housecat.

The animal was seen near the outskirts of town, Hudson Police Chief Mark Kotte said. He said if it is a cougar, it it not thought to be an escaped pet, and he suspects it has already moved on from the area.

Kotte said the department has contacted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to have an expert identify the animal.

McLean County Unit 5 alerted parents of students at Hudson Elementary School and asked them pick up their students rather than let them walk home. In a Facebook post, the district shared photos and said the request for pick-ups was "out of an abundance of caution."

The photos the district shared were submitted by a parent, the district said in the comments.

Cougars, also called mountain lions, pumas or catamounts, are rare in Illinois. According to the Wildlife Illinois website, cougars average between 60 and 95 inches long, 27 to 31 inches tall at the shoulder and 115 to 160 pounds for males and 75 to 110 pounds for females. The animal was extinct in Illinois by 1870 and IDNR does not believe there is a breeding population in the state.

Cougars are protected under state law.