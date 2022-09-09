 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Hudson police looking into possible cougar sighting

  • 0
091122-blm-loc-1cougar

This photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 shows an animal some believe was a cougar. 

 PROVIDED PHOTO

HUDSON — Hudson police and wildlife officials are looking into a possible sighting of a cougar in the village, but are not yet sure it was the rare animal. 

A photo said to be taken Friday shows a feline animal in a backyard, though officials are not sure if the photo shows a cougar or a housecat.

Watch now: Wild animals find a friend in Normal veterinarian

The animal was seen near the outskirts of town, Hudson Police Chief Mark Kotte said. He said if it is a cougar, it it not thought to be an escaped pet, and he suspects it has already moved on from the area. 

Kotte said the department has contacted the Illinois Department of Natural Resources to have an expert identify the animal. 

McLean County Unit 5 alerted parents of students at Hudson Elementary School and asked them pick up their students rather than let them walk home. In a Facebook post, the district shared photos and said the request for pick-ups was "out of an abundance of caution." 

Miller Park Zoo awarded funds for care of endangered species

The photos the district shared were submitted by a parent, the district said in the comments.

Cougars, also called mountain lions, pumas or catamounts, are rare in Illinois. According to the Wildlife Illinois website, cougars average between 60 and 95 inches long, 27 to 31 inches tall at the shoulder and 115 to 160 pounds for males and 75 to 110 pounds for females. The animal was extinct in Illinois by 1870 and IDNR does not believe there is a breeding population in the state. 

Cougars are protected under state law. 

5 questions with Michael Brown, director of the Ecology Action Center

Contact Connor Wood at (309)820-3240. Follow Connor on Twitter:@connorkwood

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Polish archaeologists uncover female 'vampire' buried with sickle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News