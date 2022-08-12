Hudson man held on drug, armed violence charges

BLOOMINGTON — Multiple drug and gun charges are pending against a Hudson man.
Izaiah N. Lemos, 18, is charged with two counts of armed violence (Class X felonies) for possessing a loaded firearm while in possession of and attempting to deliver cannabis and methamphetamine.
He also was charged with the following felonies and a misdemeanor:
One count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams (Class 1 felony)
One count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams (Class 2 felony)
One count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony)
One count of unlawful possession of more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine (Class 2 felony)
One count of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine (Class 3 felony)
One count of violating the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act (Class 3 felony)
One count of unlawful possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis (Class A misdemeanor)
In a probable cause statement read in court, police said Lemos was arrested by the Bloomington Police Department on Friday and was in possession of a Ruger .380 LCP firearm that was reportedly stolen from Missouri.
Lemos was held in the McLean County jail in lieu of posting $25,035 to be released on bail.
An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9.