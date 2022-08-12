Hudson man held on drug, armed violence charges

One count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams (Class 1 felony)

One count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams (Class 2 felony)

One count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony)

One count of unlawful possession of more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine (Class 2 felony)

One count of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine (Class 3 felony)

One count of violating the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act (Class 3 felony)