 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

Hudson man held on drug, armed violence charges

  • 0
Izaiah N. Lemos

Izaiah N. Lemos, Aug. 12, 2022

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

BLOOMINGTON — Multiple drug and gun charges are pending against a Hudson man. 

Bloomington man held on drug, armed violence charges

Izaiah N. Lemos, 18, is charged with two counts of armed violence (Class X felonies) for possessing a loaded firearm while in possession of and attempting to deliver cannabis and methamphetamine.

He also was charged with the following felonies and a misdemeanor: 

  • One count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams (Class 1 felony) 

  • One count of unlawful possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver less than 5 grams (Class 2 felony) 

  • One count of unlawful possession of a stolen firearm (Class 2 felony)

  • One count of unlawful possession of more than 5 grams but less than 15 grams of methamphetamine (Class 2 felony) 

  • One count of unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine (Class 3 felony) 

  • One count of violating the Illinois Firearm Owners Identification Card Act (Class 3 felony)

  • One count of unlawful possession of more than 30 grams but less than 500 grams of cannabis (Class A misdemeanor) 

In a probable cause statement read in court, police said Lemos was arrested by the Bloomington Police Department on Friday and was in possession of a Ruger .380 LCP firearm that was reportedly stolen from Missouri. 

Bloomington man faces multiple drug and gun charges

Lemos was held in the McLean County jail in lieu of posting $25,035 to be released on bail. 

An arraignment is scheduled for Sept. 9. 

 

Contact Mateusz Janik at (309) 820-3234. Follow Mateusz on Twitter:@mjanik99

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Engineers build levitation machine in world first

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News