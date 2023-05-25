Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

BLOOMINGTON — A Heyworth woman pleaded guilty Thursday in two pending cases involving damage to property and drug possession.

Lanee Rich, 20, was initially charged in November 2021 with criminal damage to government supported property, accused of damaging a video camera owned by the Bloomington Police Department while she was in an interview room. She was charged in March 2022 with two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and two misdemeanor traffic charges involving cannabis.

She pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of criminal damage to government supported property and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver. Assistant State’s Attorney Spencer Chikahisa said in the drug case, she had alprazolam that was individually packaged for sale.

The remaining charges in the drug case as well as two unrelated felony cases and a traffic case were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Rich was sentenced to 30 months of probation on each of the guilty counts, and she was ordered to undergo substance abuse evaluation and complete all recommended treatment.

She was also sentenced to six days in jail on each count, but Judge William Yoder said given the days she already spent in custody, those are “time-served sentences.”

