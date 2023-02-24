BLOOMINGTON — A Heyworth man was given jail time and probation after pleading guilty to a juror harassment charge.

Steven M. Abdullah, 32, was sentenced Thursday to 30 days in jail, with credit for two days served, and 30 months probation.

He pleaded guilty to one count of harassment of jurors, after prosecutors said last February he held signs up to jurors and yelled at them in the hallway outside the courtroom in which he was on trial in a misdemeanor domestic battery case.

Abdullah was initially charged with two counts of harassment of jurors, 11 counts of communication with jurors and one count of attempted communication with a juror.

The remaining charges were dismissed when he entered the guilty plea Thursday.

