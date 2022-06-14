 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Heyworth man charged with meth possession

BLOOMINGTON — Methamphetamine charges have been filed against a Heyworth man.

Mason A. Artis, 22, is charged with unlawful possession of meth with the intent to deliver (Class X felony) and unlawful possession of meth (Class 1 felony).

He is accused of having between 15 and 100 grams of meth May 23.

A warrant for his arrest was issued June 3 and returned Saturday.

Artis was jailed in lieu of posting $10,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for July 8.

Mason A. Artis

Mason A. Artis, 22, of Heyworth, is charged with unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver (Class X felony) and unlawful possession of 15 to 100 grams of meth (Class 1 felony).

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
