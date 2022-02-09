Heyworth man charged with harassing jurors

BLOOMINGTON – A Heyworth man is charged with harassing jurors in a trial against him on a misdemeanor domestic battery charge from last year.

Steve M. Abdullah, 31, is charged with two counts of harassment of jurors, Class 2 felonies, 11 counts of communication with jurors, Class 4 felonies, and one count of attempted communication with a juror, a Class A misdemeanor.

The trial began Monday and it entered a recess overnight, but jurors informed the court that they may be deadlocked on a verdict, which Abdullah became aware of, prosecutors said.

When jurors returned to the courthouse, Abdullah and the victim in the domestic battery case stood in a hallway with signs and made statements to the jurors, according to a probable cause statement.

Abdullah began “yelling loudly” at the jurors, stating he has a business and that he’s "a good guy,” prosecutors said.

The victim in the domestic battery case also held signs reading “He is innocent” and “I hit him first,” prosecutors said.

Abdullah was later found in possession of pieces of paper that read “Please help me, I am innocent,” “I am not a bad guy,” and other statements that he is employed and has a child.

He later attempted to distribute his business cards to a juror, prosecutors said.

A mistrial was declared in the domestic battery case.

Abdullah remains jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 25.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

