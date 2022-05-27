Heyworth man charged with cannabis trafficking

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A Heyworth man is accused of trafficking more than 2,500 grams of cannabis to McLean County.

Hunter A.W. Williamson, 23, is charged with cannabis trafficking and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class X felonies).

He is accused of mailing nearly 12 pounds of cannabis from California to his home in Heyworth.

Williamson was jailed in lieu of posting $12,535.

An arraignment is scheduled for June 10.

Hunter A.W. Williamson

Hunter A.W. Williamson, 23, of Heyworth, is charged with cannabis trafficking and unlawful possession of cannabis with the intent to deliver (Class X felonies).

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
