A Heyworth man is charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery and resisting police officers.

Cameron M. Branch, 36, appeared in custody court Friday and was charged with two counts of aggravated battery (Class 2 felony) and one count of resisting a peace officer (Class 4 felony).

Branch was also charged with two misdemeanor counts of resisting a peace officer (Class A).

Prosecutors said Bloomington police officers responded to reports of a man walking in the roadway and lying down in oncoming traffic near Commerce Bank on East Empire. The two officers responding attempted to detain Branch, but he was physically struggling and pulling his arm away from the grasp of officers.

Afterwards, Branch made physical contact with officers by striking his head into the head of one officer, and striking the arm of a second officer with his hand.

Branch was jailed in lieu of posting $3,035. An arraignment was scheduled for June 30.