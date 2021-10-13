Heroin, cocaine charges filed against Normal man

BLOOMINGTON – Heroin and cocaine were seized from a Normal man following a Bloomington Police Department vice unit investigation, a prosecutor said.

Kenyatta C. Chissell, 40, is accused of delivering less than 1 gram of heroin three times and less than 1 gram of cocaine one time between Sept. 29 and Tuesday.

He is charged with four counts of unlawful delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance with the intent to deliver and one count of unlawful possession of a controlled substance.

A prosecutor said Chissell had about 3.6 grams of cocaine when he was arrested.

Chissell remains jailed in lieu of posting $50,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 5.

