 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Hearing set for boy charged in Goodfield fire that killed 5

  • 0

With Americans spending more time at home than ever before, it's even more important to help ensure you are prepared in the event of a home fire.

EUREKA — A half-day hearing is set for Dec. 3 for a 10-year-old boy charged with murder and arson in connection to a 2019 fire that killed five people near Goodfield.

The boy, who was 9 years old at the time, is accused of starting a fire inside a mobile home at Timberline Trailer Court, north of Goodfield, in April 2019. He was charged in October 2019 with five counts of murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.

Pronounced dead at the scene were Kathryn Murray, 69; Jason Wall, 34; Rose Alwood, 2; Damien Wall, 2; and Ariel Wall, 1.

The boy and his mother, Katrina Alwood, survived the fire.

Tragedy in Goodfield

In this April 18, 2019, file photo, crosses, flags, flowers and stuffed animals serve as a memorial to five people who died during a late-night fire April 6 at 14 Cypress Court in the Timberline Trailer Court, north of Goodfield.

Ariel Wall and Damien Wall were the children of the woman who escaped and Jason Wall. Rose Alwood was a niece, and Murray was the grandmother of the woman who escaped.

December’s hearing, set Monday by Judge Charles Feeney, will argue a defense motion that aims to bar Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger from bringing certain evidence to court.

041919-blm-loc-3goodfield

This April 6, 2019, file photo shows the fire at 14 Cypress Court in the Timberline Trailer Court near Goodfield.

The boy did not appear in Monday’s brief hearing through Zoom, which came about a month after defense lawyer Peter Dluski criticized the police investigation for the case.

A court-appointed childhood trauma expert last year found the boy unfit to stand trial.

If convicted, the boy could be placed on probation for up to five years, as well as be ordered to complete counseling and therapy.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Illinois launches Organized Retail Crime Task Force

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News