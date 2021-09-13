Hearing set for boy charged in Goodfield fire that killed 5

EUREKA — A half-day hearing is set for Dec. 3 for a 10-year-old boy charged with murder and arson in connection to a 2019 fire that killed five people near Goodfield.

The boy, who was 9 years old at the time, is accused of starting a fire inside a mobile home at Timberline Trailer Court, north of Goodfield, in April 2019. He was charged in October 2019 with five counts of murder, two counts of arson and one count of aggravated arson.

Pronounced dead at the scene were Kathryn Murray, 69; Jason Wall, 34; Rose Alwood, 2; Damien Wall, 2; and Ariel Wall, 1.

The boy and his mother, Katrina Alwood, survived the fire.

Ariel Wall and Damien Wall were the children of the woman who escaped and Jason Wall. Rose Alwood was a niece, and Murray was the grandmother of the woman who escaped.

December’s hearing, set Monday by Judge Charles Feeney, will argue a defense motion that aims to bar Woodford County State’s Attorney Greg Minger from bringing certain evidence to court.

The boy did not appear in Monday’s brief hearing through Zoom, which came about a month after defense lawyer Peter Dluski criticized the police investigation for the case.

A court-appointed childhood trauma expert last year found the boy unfit to stand trial.

If convicted, the boy could be placed on probation for up to five years, as well as be ordered to complete counseling and therapy.

