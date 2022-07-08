Hearing, possible sentencing moved to August for piano teacher charged with sex crimes

BLOOMINGTON — A scheduled sentencing for Aaron Parlier on sexual assault and child porn charges was postponed to Aug. 1, after he was not brought to the courthouse for the trial.
Parlier was previously sentenced to 450 years in prison after the first of possibly six trials. He is charged with having assaulted and filmed students while he was a piano teacher in Bloomington. He is incarcerated at Menard Correctional Facility, according to online Illinois Department of Corrections records.
Parlier was at the courthouse on writ during his second trial in April, where he was found guilty on another 12 charges. Separate trials are being held for the charges for each of the alleged victims of the assaults.
IDOC brought Parlier for the second trial but was not informed to bring him back for Friday's hearing, Judge Casey Costigan said.
A hearing on post-trial motions and possible sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1.
What you missed this week in notable Central Illinois crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from The Pantagraph.
Internet scammers are targeting numerous Chicago restaurants, leaving one-star reviews on their Google profiles, and then asking for money to make them go away.
Police records paint the picture of a turbulent home life for alleged sniper in the Highland Park mass shooting that left seven people dead and more than 30 injured.
A suburban Chicago family is requesting criminal charges against an off-duty Chicago police sergeant who they say pinned their 14-year-old son down and pressed a knee to his back because he mistakenly thought the boy was trying to steal his son's bicycle.
The defendant was charged Monday and a grand jury returned a bill of indictment Thursday.
A Bloomington man is facing felony charges after prosecutors say he forged a check and tried cashing it at a Normal bank.
The accused gunman's parents are under scrutiny as the reeling community questions why they apparently supported their son's interest in guns only months after he reportedly threatened suicide and violence.
A grandson and nephew of Chicago's two longest-serving mayors was sentenced to four months in prison Wednesday after being convicted of tax crimes and making false statements.
Ray E. Tate pleaded guilty in March to murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley — but in May, sought to withdraw the plea.
Ray E. Tate pleaded guilty in March to murder charges in connection with the shooting death of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley — but in May, sought to withdraw the plea.
A McLean County grand jury indicted Zachary J. Williamson, 20, who knowingly entered the Mucky Duck Marina, 17845 Park View Lane, in Hudson, on April 22 with the intent to commit a theft.
Stephon T. Carter, 33, is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, criminal trespass of a restricted landing area at an airport and two counts of criminal damage to property.
A Bloomington man is charged with possessing a stolen motorcycle.
The alleged shooter who attacked an Independence Day parade in Highland Park, Illinois and came to Madison "seriously contemplated" using a gun and 60 rounds in his car to attack a celebration in Madison on the same day, police said.
R. Kelly is no longer on suicide watch following the jailed R&B singer's sentencing in a federal sex abuse case, prosecutors said in court papers filed on Tuesday.
The gun that was used in the Highland Park mass shooting was purchased legally in Illinois, authorities say. Details:
"There are no words for the kind of monster who lies in wait and fires into a crowd of families with children celebrating a holiday with their community," the governor said.
Federal authorities are pushing back on R. Kelly's claims that he was placed on suicide watch as a form of punishment last week after a judge sentenced him to 30 years behind bars for using his fame to sexually abuse young girls.
Bail has been set at $2 million for a man who prosecutors say shot a Chicago police officer multiple times as the officer stepped off an elevator while responding to a domestic disturbance call.
Although gun violence across Chicago declined in the past six months, issues downtown, a place where people from all over the city gather, have been higher than usual this year, leaving many in Chicago on edge.
Soon enough, Kelly will be back in a federal jail in his hometown, with decisions to make about how to proceed on his other cases. The hard time he got in New York could well change how his lawyers and prosecutors in Chicago proceed.
A Chicago man pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor for his role in the U.S. Capitol riot, court records show.
Dakota Flint, 23, of Campus, was indicted in federal court for child pornography possession in June 2020 and he pleaded guilty to the charge in January.
Brennen M. Whiteside, 33, is accused of reaching into a man’s car Thursday at a gas station in the 600 block of West Raab Road in Normal and punching the man in the face, causing a bloody cut.
A social media post has led to firearm charges against a Bloomington man.
John W. Beck, 55, pleaded guilty in January to four counts of interference with commerce by robbery, one count of bank robbery, one count of armed bank robbery and one count of attempted escape.
A Chicago police officer was shot Friday morning, and the suspect was being sought, officials said.
How could R. Kelly's lengthy prison term in New York affect his cases in Illinois? Here's a look.
A new analysis by the Chicago Tribune found that only about 23% of the violent deaths of transgender women in recent years have been solved by Chicago police, compared to 38% of homicides solved overall.