Hearing, possible sentencing moved to August for piano teacher charged with sex crimes

BLOOMINGTON — A scheduled sentencing for Aaron Parlier on sexual assault and child porn charges was postponed to Aug. 1, after he was not brought to the courthouse for the trial.

Parlier was previously sentenced to 450 years in prison after the first of possibly six trials. He is charged with having assaulted and filmed students while he was a piano teacher in Bloomington. He is incarcerated at Menard Correctional Facility, according to online Illinois Department of Corrections records.

Parlier was at the courthouse on writ during his second trial in April, where he was found guilty on another 12 charges. Separate trials are being held for the charges for each of the alleged victims of the assaults.

IDOC brought Parlier for the second trial but was not informed to bring him back for Friday's hearing, Judge Casey Costigan said.

A hearing on post-trial motions and possible sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 1.