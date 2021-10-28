Hazel Crest man charged in Bloomington shooting, carjacking

BLOOMINGTON – Bond was set Thursday for a Hazel Crest man in McLean County custody in connection to an August shooting and carjacking in Bloomington.

Kavion J. Anderson, 18, is accused of being one of three people who ordered a Lyft ride near Pine Cone Court in Bloomington on Aug. 29 and stealing the vehicle once it arrived.

A prosecutor said the Lyft driver, a 36-year-old Bloomington man, was shot in the leg after one of the three asked for help putting items in the car’s trunk. The man received medical treatment and survived the gunshot wounds.

Anderson and the two other people entered the car and fled the area, the prosecutor said. Anderson and a 17-year-old were arrested in Country Club Hills.

The prosecutor said Anderson admitted to police that he was one of the three who had stolen the car. He told police that a juvenile fired a .22 caliber handgun at the Lyft driver.

Anderson is charged with one count of aggravated vehicular hijacking and one count of vehicular hijacking.

A warrant for his arrest was issued Sept. 29 and it was returned Wednesday.

Anderson remains jailed in lieu of posting $25,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 19.

