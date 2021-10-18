 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Have you seen them? 2 suspects wanted in McLean County burglaries

  • 0

Here are tips to prevent your home from being broken into. Remember, if you observe a suspicious person or behavior, call 911.

BLOOMINGTON — Police are searching for two suspects and a vehicle believed to be involved in several McLean County burglaries over the weekend.

The McLean County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspects after burglaries were reported Friday and Saturday nights in Saybrook, Arrowsmith, LeRoy and Colfax.

101921-blm-loc-1wanted

In a social media post Monday, the McLean County Sheriff’s Office described one suspect as a white woman in her 20s, about 5 foot 8 to 5 foot 10 inches tall with a large build. She has curly blonde shoulder length hair. She wore a light-colored hoodie and yoga pants that appeared to be pale blue or purple.

101921-blm-loc-7wanted

A second suspect is described as a white man in his 20s, about 5 foot 10 to 6 foot tall with a slender to medium build. He wore a dark-colored hoodie, dark pants, mechanic-style gloves with a textured palm and a mask.

The police believe they drove a light-colored SUV, possibly an older model Chevrolet Trailblazer or Jeep Cherokee with a loud exhaust.

101921-blm-loc-2wanted

Anyone with information related to these suspects or the burglaries is asked to contact Det. Bryan Hanner at the McLean County Sheriff’s Office, 309-888-5063, or contact the LeRoy Police Department at 309-962-3310.

101921-blm-loc-3wanted
101921-blm-loc-4wanted
101921-blm-loc-5wanted
101921-blm-loc-6wanted

Contact Kelsey Watznauer at (309) 820-3254. Follow her on Twitter: @kwatznauer.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

White House: FBI involved in getting kidnapped missionaries 'to safety'

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News