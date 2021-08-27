Gunman sentenced for Bloomington double murder

BLOOMINGTON – A McLean County judge sentenced Hammet D. Brown to life in prison Friday for fatally shooting two people at a 2018 party in Bloomington.

Taneshiea Brown, 20, and Steven Alexander Jr., 18, were killed, and Kenleia Sims and Tyree Jones suffered gunshot wounds in the shooting June 10, 2018, in the 1200 block of Orchard Road in Bloomington.

Brown’s sentencing came immediately after 11th Judicial Circuit Court Judge Casey Costigan denied a defense motion for a new trial. Brown then asked the circuit clerk to file a notice of appeal to the appellate court.

He was convicted in February on six counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted first-degree murder.

Four murder charges were dismissed Friday. Brown, 29, was sentenced to life on two murder charges while he was sentenced to 62 years in prison for two counts of attempted murder.

Brown and his defense lawyer Mark Zalcman argued throughout trial and said Friday that Brown acted in self-defense, accusing Alexander as the aggressor who upped a gun on Brown first. Zalcman also pointed to Alexander’s criminal history.

Costigan said in his verdict that Brown’s case of self-defense was inconsistent.

“The state cannot overstate the seriousness of the defendant’s conduct on June 10, 2018. This was a mass shooting incident committed in our own community,” McLean County Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Koll said. “While Steve was involved in some level of criminal activity in his young life, the absolute truth is that their lives mattered, both of their lives mattered, and their families and the community deserve justice for what happened to them.”

State’s attorneys asked the judge to issue a natural life sentence on all counts.

Zalcman did not ask for a specific sentence and said Brown acted in self-defense.

Brown made a statement of allocution and apologized to the victims.

“I had no other choice. I feared for my life,” Brown said, concluding with: “What’s done in the dark will come to the light.”

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

