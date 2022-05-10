Gunfire strikes Bloomington residence, police say

BLOOMINGTON — An occupied residence was struck by gunfire in a shooting early Tuesday, Bloomington police said.

Police officers were dispatched about 4:50 a.m. to the 300 block of De Ville Drive for a report of gunshots, police said.

Authorities said that there was evidence of a shooting and police later learned that gunfire had struck an occupied residence.

No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made in connection to Tuesday’s shooting. The incident remains under investigation.

Police encourage anyone with information to contact Bloomington police Det. Jesse Lanphear at 309-434-2369 or jlanphear@cityblm.org.

Anonymous tips can be submitted at 309-434-2963 or CIAU@cityblm.org.

Tuesday’s gunshots report was at least the 18th shooting reported in Bloomington-Normal this year, of which 16 occurred in Bloomington. It also was the second shooting reported in the past two days.

Bloomington police continue to investigate a shooting reported around 7:56 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Orchard Road.

