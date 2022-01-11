Gun, drugs found during Bloomington traffic stop, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A traffic stop for a vehicle code violation has led to drug charges in McLean County court against two Chicago residents.
Prosecutors said Rochelle A. McCray, 37, and Tony Robinson, 38, were in the vehicle that Bloomington police stopped around 2:30 a.m. Monday near West Market Street and North Western Avenue.
A police dog indicated there were illegal drugs and a search of the car was ordered, a prosecutor said in a probable cause statement. Police found about 50 grams of cocaine, or about 1.75 ounces, throughout the vehicle packaged in at least 50 separate bags, prosecutors said.
A .40 caliber handgun also was found within a bag inside the vehicle, and Robinson was found in possession of a green star-shaped pill which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, authorities said.
Rochelle A. McCray, 37, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.
Tony Robinson, 38, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.