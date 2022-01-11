 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Gun, drugs found during Bloomington traffic stop, police say

  • 0

According to the American Red Cross, house fires are more likely to happen during the winter, and especially the holidays.

BLOOMINGTON – A traffic stop for a vehicle code violation has led to drug charges in McLean County court against two Chicago residents.

Prosecutors said Rochelle A. McCray, 37, and Tony Robinson, 38, were in the vehicle that Bloomington police stopped around 2:30 a.m. Monday near West Market Street and North Western Avenue.

A police dog indicated there were illegal drugs and a search of the car was ordered, a prosecutor said in a probable cause statement. Police found about 50 grams of cocaine, or about 1.75 ounces, throughout the vehicle packaged in at least 50 separate bags, prosecutors said.

A .40 caliber handgun also was found within a bag inside the vehicle, and Robinson was found in possession of a green star-shaped pill which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, authorities said.

McCray is charged with unlawful possession of:

  • 15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony
  • 1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony
  • 15-100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony
  • Less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony

Robinson is charged with unlawful possession of:

  • 15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony
  • 15-100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony
  • A weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony
  • Firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony
  • Less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony

McCray was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035, while Robinson remains jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

Arraignments are scheduled for Jan. 28.

+1 
Rochelle A. McCray

Rochelle A. McCray, 37, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 1 and 15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL
+1 
Tony Robinson

Tony Robinson, 38, of Chicago, is charged with unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony; unlawful possession of between 15 and 100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony; unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony; unlawful possession of less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Meet Leroy, a dog saved following December's storms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News