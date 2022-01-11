Gun, drugs found during Bloomington traffic stop, police say

BLOOMINGTON – A traffic stop for a vehicle code violation has led to drug charges in McLean County court against two Chicago residents.

Prosecutors said Rochelle A. McCray, 37, and Tony Robinson, 38, were in the vehicle that Bloomington police stopped around 2:30 a.m. Monday near West Market Street and North Western Avenue.

A police dog indicated there were illegal drugs and a search of the car was ordered, a prosecutor said in a probable cause statement. Police found about 50 grams of cocaine, or about 1.75 ounces, throughout the vehicle packaged in at least 50 separate bags, prosecutors said.

A .40 caliber handgun also was found within a bag inside the vehicle, and Robinson was found in possession of a green star-shaped pill which tested positive for the presence of methamphetamine, authorities said.

McCray is charged with unlawful possession of:

Watch now: ACLU president confronts Bloomington council on license plate cameras A two-year contract with Flock Safety to purchase and install 10 automatic license plate readers in Bloomington is tabled to the first week of February.

15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony

1-15 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class 1 felony

15-100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony

Less than 15 grams of cocaine, a Class 4 felony

Robinson is charged with unlawful possession of:

15-100 grams of cocaine with the intent to deliver, a Class X felony

15-100 grams of cocaine, a Class 1 felony

A weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony

Firearm ammunition by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony

Less than 5 grams of methamphetamine, a Class 3 felony

McCray was jailed in lieu of posting $5,035, while Robinson remains jailed in lieu of posting $15,035.

Arraignments are scheduled for Jan. 28.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.