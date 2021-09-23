 Skip to main content
Gun charges filed against Missouri man in McLean County

BLOOMINGTON – A Missouri man faces weapons charges in McLean County.

Prosecutors said Leroy Patterson, 36, of St. Robert, Missouri, was pulled over Thursday for speeding on Interstate 55. An odor of cannabis and the presence of drug paraphernalia caused a McLean County Sheriff's deputy to search his vehicle, prosecutors said.

Leroy Patterson

Leroy Patterson, 36, of St. Robert, Missouri, is charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon.

Police located a loaded 9 millimeter pistol in the backseat of the car, prosecutors said.

Patterson is charged with two counts each of unlawful possession of a firearm and unlawful possession of firearm ammunition by a convicted felon.

He was released from custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

An arraignment is scheduled for Oct. 15.

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

