Gun charge filed against Normal man

BLOOMINGTON — A traffic stop Sunday in Bloomington for speeding and failing to use a turn signal has led to a firearm charge against a Normal man.

Fenwrick M. Bartholomew, 51, is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony.

Prosecutors said that Bartholomew was not authorized to drive the vehicle because his license was revoked.

During an inventory of the car before it was towed, police located a 9 mm handgun containing an extended ammunition magazine, authorities said.

Bartholomew remains jailed in lieu of posting $30,035.

An arraignment is scheduled for Feb. 4.

Fenwrick M. Bartholomew

Fenwrick M. Bartholomew, 51, of Normal, is charged with unlawful possession of  a weapon by a convicted felon, a Class 2 felony.

 MCLEAN COUNTY JAIL

Contact Kade Heather at 309-820-3256. Follow him on Twitter: @kadeheather

