Guilty verdict in 2017 Decatur murder

  • Updated
  • 0

DECATUR — A jury has found a Decatur man guilty of first-degree murder in a August 2017 death that prosecutors said involved a drug deal. The jury rejected a charge of armed robbery. 

The body of Zachary Hubbartt, 22, of Windsor, was found in an abandoned house in the 1200 block of East Condit Street shot multiple times. 

A former resident of the home, Jason A. White, 31, was charged in the crime.

Prosecutors said White lured Hubbartt to Decatur for a deal to purchase marijuana, then killed him and took $5,000 from the victim. 

White pleaded not guilty. 

The jury handed down the verdicts Thursday.

A sentencing hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7. 

White previously was sentenced to prison for firing a gun at a group of customers at the former Decatur IHOP restaurant, where he was a manager, following a dispute in April 2017.

