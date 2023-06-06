BLOOMINGTON — A Gibson City woman faces burglary charges in McLean County.
Denise L. Thornton, 55, is charged with one count of residential burglary and one count of theft, accused of entering a home in Colfax between Nov. 18 and Dec. 16, 2021 with the intent to commit theft and taking property valued between $500 and $10,000 that belonged to the homeowners.
A grand jury returned a bill of indictment charging her in February 2022 and a warrant was issued. Thornton was taken into custody June 3 in Champaign County.
Her bond was set Monday at $5,000, 10% to apply. An arraignment was scheduled for June 23.