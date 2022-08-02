Gibson City man sentenced to 13 years on attempted murder charge

BLOOMINGTON — A Gibson City man pleaded guilty Tuesday to an attempted murder charge stemming from a Bloomington apartment fire.

Anthony Hughlett, 45, was accused of using gasoline to start a fire on May 16 in an apartment building in the 2200 block of Todd Drive.

No one was injured in the fire, but a woman was inside the room when the fire started. Two apartment units sustained fire and smoke damage, according to the factual basis statement read in court by Assistant State’s Attorney Mary Lawson.

In May, fire officials also reported residents from the two damaged apartments were displaced by the blaze.

In a plea agreement, Hughlett pleaded guilty to one count of attempted first degree murder. His two remaining charges — aggravated arson and residential arson — were dismissed by the state.

He was sentenced to 13 years in the Department of Corrections and will be required to serve at least 85% of the prison sentence. Hughlett was given credit for the 63 days spent in McLean County custody.