Gibson City man accused of attempted murder, arson in Bloomington fire last month

BLOOMINGTON — A Gibson City is charged with attempted murder and arson stemming from an apartment fire last month in Bloomington.

Gibson City police arrested Anthony N. Hughlett, 44, Tuesday after a Bloomington police and fire investigation into a fire May 16 in the 2200 block of Todd Drive in Bloomington.

No injuries were reported in the fire, which ignited around 8:20 a.m. May 16, but court documents said Hughlett set fire to a bedroom that a woman was occupying. Fire officials said the fire had displaced residents.

Bloomington police assigned the investigation to its criminal investigations unit shortly after the fire, police had said.

Hughlett is charged with attempted first degree murder and aggravated arson (Class X felonies), and residential arson (Class 1 felony).

He was jailed in lieu of posting $60,035. A judge ordered Hughlett to have no contact with the Todd Drive residence and with four people.

Hughlett is due in court June 24 for an arraignment.

Anthony N. Hughlett

Anthony N. Hughlett, 44, of Gibson City, is charged with attempted murder, aggravated arson and residential arson.

 BLOOMINGTON POLICE
