Gibson City hospital to pay $292,000 settlement

GIBSON CITY — Gibson Area Hospital has agreed to a settlement with federal and state governments over allegations it violated the False Claims Act. The hospital will pay about $292,000.
The hospital is alleged to have not returned overpayments from the government through Medicare, Medicaid and other programs. It is alleged to have had policies which allowed certain overpayments to not be returned, a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office, Central District of Illinois, said.
The state will receive $84,000 of the settlement and the federal government will receive the remaining $208,000.
The settlement did not determine liability.
