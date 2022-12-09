Georgia man released on stolen car possession charge in Bloomington

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — A 20-year-old Georgia man appeared Thursday in McLean County after police said he possessed a stolen vehicle here.

121022-blm-loc-1vincent

Vince Q. Vincent, of Douglasville, Georgia, is charged in McLean County court with possession of a stolen car, a Class 2 felony, and theft, a Class 3 felony.

Charging documents said around Sept. 19-27, Vincent possessed a stolen Toyota in Bloomington.

Judge Scott Black released Vincent on a $100,000 personal recognizance bond, on the condition he waive his right to an extradition hearing and immediately report to McLean County probation. A public defender said Vincent works out of state in food service; he will be permitted to continue working out of state leading up to his next court appearance. 

His arraignment hearing was set for 10 a.m. Dec. 30.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

Breaking News Reporter

Brendan Denison is our breaking news reporter. Denison was a digital content producer for WCIA-TV in Champaign and a reporter for The Commercial-News in Danville. He can be reached at (309) 820-3238 and bdenison@pantagraph.com.

