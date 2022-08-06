Galesburg man arrested in Bloomington with stolen vehicle

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
BLOOMINGTON — Police in Bloomington arrested a Galesburg man Friday after he was found driving a stolen vehicle.

Lt. Tim Spanesa with the Bloomington Police Department told The Pantagraph that officers spotted a vehicle that had been reported stolen out of Galesburg, and stopped it at 5:20 p.m. Friday near Lee and Oakland streets.

He said the driver, a 48-year-old man from Galesburg, was arrested without incident. Spanesa said he is being held on a preliminary charge of possession of a stolen vehicle.

The man’s bond has not yet been set in McLean County court.

Contact Brendan Denison at (309) 820-3238. Follow Brendan Denison on Twitter: @BrendanDenison

