Fox River Grove teen sentenced with jail time, probation for possessing child porn

BLOOMINGTON — A Fox River Grove teenager was sentenced Monday in McLean County court to almost six months in jail and four years on probation for possessing child pornography.

Nick S. Buss, 19, pleaded guilty June 8 to 10 charges of possession of child pornography, a Class 2 felony, according to McLean County Circuit Court records. Another 18 counts of that same charge were dropped with his plea.

Buss was sentenced Monday to 180 days in jail, per the records, but was also credited for 468 days already served. He must also pay fines and court costs.

The Pantagraph previously reported that he was charged after he was found in possession of seven videos depicting child pornography.