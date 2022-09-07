Former Normal plant worker sues Rivian over sexual harassment

NORMAL — A former Rivian Automotive employee from Bloomington has filed a lawsuit against the company saying she was sexually harassed and faced a hostile work environment.

Angela Betancourt filed the complaint in U.S. District Court for the Central District of Illinois on Tuesday. She is being represented by Alejandro Caffarelli and Katherine E. Stryker of Caffarelli and Associates Ltd., a Chicago firm with a focus on employment matters.

"The facts alleged in the complaint speak for themselves," Caffarelli said in an email to The Pantagraph. "Illinois women should be able to work to be able to pay their rent and put food on the table — without having to put up with the indignity and humiliation of sexual harassment."

Rivian, through a corporate spokesperson, condemned harassment and discrimination but did not comment on the specific case.

“At Rivian, we expect all our employees to treat each other with dignity and respect and do not tolerate harassment or discrimination of any kind. Rivian does not comment on active litigation," the statement said.

Rivian is based in Irving, California, as a limited liability corporation, but has a plant producing electric vehicles in Normal.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan E. Hawley entered an order on Wednesday requiring Betancourt to file an amended complaint with the names and citizenships of the LLC's members within two weeks. The information is needed to determine jurisdiction for the federal court.

The complaint and attached exhibits say that Betancourt chose not to participate in an Illinois Department of Human Rights or Equal Employment Opportunity Commission investigations. The initial filing includes IDHR documents ending its investigation. The complaint indicates Betancourt and her attorneys intend to file an amended complaint when the EEOC issues a Right to Sue letter.

The complaint says Betancourt worked in the battery team at the Normal Plan from December 2021 through roughly the start of June of this year. During that time, the complaint said, Betancourt faced harassment that included groping from male coworkers.

Betancourt used paid time off to avoid going into work to avoid the harassment and stopped going into work after April 20, the filing said. She reported the harassment to multiple employees, including team leads, management and human resources. Betancourt feels the remedies attempted, primarily moving her or the alleged harassers to different work stations, were inadequate to stop the harassment, according to the complaint.

Rivian reached a resolution earlier this year in a case where former vice president of sales and marketing Laura Schwab alleged gender discrimination and retaliation.

"While Ms. Schwab’s allegations do not reflect the values and culture of our company, we are pleased to have reached this amicable resolution, which we believe is in the best interest of our company and will allow us to put this matter behind us," the company said.

Online court records do not yet show any hearing dates or deadlines.

Correction: An earlier version of this story did not include that a resolution had been reached in Schwab's case.